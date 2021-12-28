Reinforcement Materials Market 2021 Overview by Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Research Report Analysis by Report ocean

In 2015, the global reinforcement materials market accounted for $13,020 million, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. Reinforcement materials are essential for the formation of fiber-based composites.

Composites are multi-phase materials, prepared from the amalgamation of two or more components that differ in properties, but render exceptional properties on consolidation. Reinforcement materials are essential for forming composites as they provide rigidity and structural strength to the composites.

The reinforcement materials industry is driven by the superior properties of composites such as, lighter weight as compared to individual components, increased use in the automotive, aerospace & defense, and the construction industry. However, the high production cost of reinforcement materials may hamper the growth of global market. Technological advancements in the carbon and aramid fiber molding processes, specifically related to medical devices have created numerous growth opportunities for market players.

The reinforcement materials market is segmented on the basis of material type, end user, and geography. By material type, it includes glass fiber (roving, woven roving, fabrics, CSM/CFM, chopped strand, and others), carbon fiber (woven fabric, thermoset UD prepreg, thermoset fabric prepreg, thermoplastic prepreg, raw fiber, and molding compounds), aramid fiber (para-aramid fiber, and meta-aramid fiber & others), natural fiber (hemp, flax, kenaf, jute, and others), and steel rebar. By end user, the market is subsegmented into construction, aerospace & defense, transportation, wind energy, consumer goods, industrial, marine, sporting goods, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major companies have adopted agreement, product launch, expansion, merger, and agreement as key strategies to gain competitive advantage. The key players profiled in the report are:

Toray Industries, Inc.

Teijin Limited

Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd.

Hyosung Corporation

Cytec Industries Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

BASF SE

Owens Corning

3B-The Fiberglass Company

Jushi Group Co., Ltd.

Bast Fiber LLC

AgroFiber SAS

NFC Fibers GmBh

NJR Steel Holdings (PTY) Ltd.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Reinforcement Materials Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Reinforcement Materials Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY MATERIAL TYPE

Glass Fiber

Roving

Woven Roving

Fabrics

CSM/CFM

Chopped Strand

Others

Carbon Fiber

By Precursor

PAN

Pitch, Rayon & Others

By Fiber Type

Woven Fabric

Thermoset UD Prepreg

Thermoset Fabric Prepreg

Thermoplastic Prepreg

Raw Fiber

Molding Compounds

Aramid Fiber

Para-Aramid Fiber

Meta-Aramid Fiber & Others

Natural Fiber

Hemp

Flax

Kenaf

Jute

Others

Steel Rebar

BY END USER

Construction

Aerospace & Defense

Transportation

Wind Energy

Consumer Goods

Industrial

Marine

Sporting Goods

Others

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Other players active in the value chain include

Taishan Fiberglass, Inc.

CPIC Brazil Glass Fiber Company Limited

Toho Tenax Co. Ltd.

Hexcel Corp.

SGL Group

Formosa Plastics Corp.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Kolon Industries, Inc.

Saneco S.A.

Euchora S.R.L.

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

