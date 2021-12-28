Catalyst market 2021 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions Analysis Research Report | by Reportocean

Catalysts are substances that accelerate the rate of chemical reaction by lowering the activation energy of the process. They are either homogeneous or heterogeneous, depending upon the phase of the reaction. In homogeneous catalysis, the catalyst and the reaction medium are in same phase, mostly liquid or gas; whereas heterogeneous catalysis involves the use of solid catalysts either in a liquid or gas phase.
Various catalysts available in the market include zeolites, enzymes, chemical compounds, and metals that are used in industries such as automotive, industrial reactions, oil & gas, construction, and others. They are used for various applications such as petroleum refining, chemical synthesis, polymer catalysis, and environmental applications. In the year 2015, the global catalysts market accounted for $28,567 million, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2016 to 2022.
Macroeconomic trends such as global population growth coupled with surging economic growth in emerging economies, stringent environmental legislation regarding automotive emissions, and increase in number of applications in end user industries are the factors that drive the market growth. However, restricted development and distribution of new catalysts hinder the market growth. Development of biochemicals through catalysis presents new opportunities for future growth.
Based on the catalyst type, the market is segmented into zeolites, metal, chemical compounds, enzymes, and organometallic materials. By application, it is divided into petroleum refining, chemical synthesis, polymer catalysis, and environmental & others. Petroleum refining is further segmented as fluid catalytic cracking (FCC), alkylation catalysts, hydroprocessing catalysts, and catalytic reforming. By chemical synthesis, the market is further classified as polyolefins, catalytic oxidation, and hydrogenation catalysts; polymer catalysis into Ziegler-Natta, reaction initiator, and single-site; and environmental into light-duty vehicles, and heavy-duty vehicles.
By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In the year 2015, Asia-Pacific occupied the largest share, with China and India being the major contributors. This was attributed to the increase in demand for integration of emission-controlled catalyst in the automotive industry and low labor cost.
Major companies have adopted agreement, product launches, expansions, mergers, and agreements to sustain the intense competition in this market. The key players profiled in the report include:
BASF SE
Albemarle Corporation
Johnson Matthey PLC
Evonik Industries AG
Dow Chemicals Company
Clariant AG
Dorf Ketal Chemicals Llc
W.R. Grace & Company
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP
Exxon Mobil Corporation
COVID-19 Impact
The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Catalyst market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.
The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Catalyst market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Type
Zeolites
LTA
FAU
MFI
Others
Metals
Base Metals
Precious Metals
Chemical Compounds
Acids
Amines
Peroxides
Other Chemicals
Enzymes
Organometallic Materials
By Application
Petroleum Refining
Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC)
Alkylation Catalysts
Hydroprocessing Catalysts
Catalytic Reforming
Others
Chemical Synthesis
Polyolefins
Catalytic Oxidation
Hydrogenation Catalysts
Others
Polymer Catalysis
Ziegler-Natta
Reaction Initiator
Single-site
Others
Environmental
Light-duty Vehicles
Heavy-duty Vehicles
Others
By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
Borealis AG
Sinopec Corp.
Royal Dutch Shell PLC
Honeywell International Incorporated
Total SA
CRI Catalyst Company
Zeolyst International Inc.
