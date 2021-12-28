Squalene Market CAGR of 10.1% 2021 – Global Industry Research Update, Future Scope, Size Estimation, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Growth Opportunity, Regional Outlook and Forecast | by Report ocean

Squalene is a natural oily liquid hydrocarbon found in plants and animals. Squalene is commonly found in large quantities in shark liver oil. It is the most common lipid produced by human skin cells, making up approximately 10 percent of our sebum. The rise in demand from different applications such as cosmetics and pharmaceuticals and its benefits on human health fuel the squalene market.

The global squalene market is anticipated to reach $214 million by 2022 compared to $110 million in 2015 growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. It is segmented based on source, end-use industry, and geography.

The rise in awareness of its health benefits has resulted in the increased demand for squalene. Also, the steady rise in the cosmetics industry and increase in disposable income in developing countries such as China and India are responsible for the increase in demand for squalene in the region. In addition, it is used in health foods, vaccines, and as a high-grade machine lubricant.

Based on the source, squalene market is segmented as shark liver, vegetables, and synthetic biotechnology. Vegetable-sourced squalene is expected to be the fastest-growing segment due to its renewable nature, steady availability of raw material, and regulations regarding animal-sourced squalene.

Based on the end-use industry, squalene market is segmented as cosmetics, food supplements, and healthcare. Cosmetics industry dominated the squalene market in 2015, owing to the rise in awareness for using high quality products and willingness to pay premium prices for high quality products.

Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe led the market in 2015, and is anticipated to maintain this trend during the forecast period owing to vast potential that can be realized soon because of the growth of various end-use industries. The use of animal-sourced squalene dominates the Asia-Pacific market owing to high investments in the cosmetics end-use industry in China, Japan, and South Korea.

The companies profiled in the report include:

Arista Industries Inc.

Empressa Figueirrense de Pesca, LDA.

Sophim

Kshimoto Special Liver Oil Co. Ltd.

Gracefruit Limited

New Zealand Green Health Ltd.

Maruha Nichiro Corporation

Seadragon Marine Oils Limited

Croda International PLC

Amyris Inc.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends, future estimations, and dynamics from 2014 to 2022 of the global squalene market, which assists to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Geographically, the market is analyzed based on various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Exhaustive analysis predicts the applications that are currently used along with the variants that would gain prominence in the future.

Competitive intelligence of leading manufacturers and distributors highlights the competitive scenario across the geographies

Key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which portrays the competitive outlook’

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Squalene Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Squalene Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

Global Squalene Market is segmented as:

BY END-USE INDUSTRY

Cosmetics

Skin Care

Hair Care

Fragrance

Food Supplements

Health Care

Cancer Treatment

Heart Disease

Skin Health

BY SOURCE

Shark Liver

Vegetable

Synthetic Biotechnology

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Russia

Turkey

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest Of LAMEA

OTHER KEY PLAYERS IN THE MARKET VALUE CHAIN INCLUDE

Carbomer

Asha Biochem

Nucelis LLC

EKIZ Olive Oil & Soap Inc.

