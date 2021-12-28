Foam Blowing Agents Market 2021 Share, Scope, Stake, Trends, Industry Size, Sales & Revenue, Growth, Opportunities and Demand with Competitive Landscape and Analysis Research Report | by Report ocean

The global foam blowing agents market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.21% from 2016 to 2022 to reach $963 million by 2022 from $684 million in 2015. Foam blowing agents are substances that when added to the substrate provides cellular structure to the substrate through foaming process.

A foam blowing agent is added to a liquid substrate using a high-pressure injection, which creates a hole and expands to provide a cellular structure to the substrate. They are used as additives for manufacturing different type of foam blowing agents such as polymeric, plastic, and metal foams.

The foam blowing agents augment the properties and nature of foams. The cellular matrix-like structure provides strength to them. The other advantages of foams include low material consumption, excellent insulation properties, similar structure, and low weight of final product.

Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) are some of the most widely used blowing agents. However, they were phased-out because of their harmful effects on the ozone layer. While introducing new products with similar or better functionality than CFCs, companies face numerous challenges such as the impact of the products on the environment and getting suppliers who can supply them with the required materials flawlessly. The rise in adoption of eco-friendly and low-priced foam blowing agents such as hydrazine, methyl formate, liquid CO2, and water are expected to contribute to the growth of the foam blowing agents market.

The global foam blowing agents market is expected to expand due to the investment in the natural foam blowing agents such as liquid carbon dioxide and water. The low price and eco-friendly attribute of foam blowing agents are expected to drive the global foam blowing agents market during the forecast period. The growth in the construction and automotive industries is increasing the demand for polymeric foams.

Other factors that drive the market include enhancing or upgrading the properties and nature of polymer, improvement in efficiency as well as development of low GMP and zero ODP foam blowing agents. However, stringent environment regulations against the use of harmful agents imposed by the government and various organizations of different regions is likely to restrain the market growth.

The global foam blowing agents market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into hydrocarbons, hydrofluorocarbons, hydrofluorocarbons, hydrochlorofluorocarbons, and others, which includes hydrofluoroolefins, methyl formate, liquid CO2, and water. According to application, the market is categorized into polyurethane, polystyrene, polyolefins, and others (phenolic foams and polyvinyl chloride. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Top market players include:

Arkema S.A. (France)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.)

E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company (U.S.)

Haltermann GmhH (Germany)

Harp Intenational Ltd. (U.K.)

Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

Sinochem Group (China)

Solvay S.A. (Germany)

ZEON Corporation (Japan)

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global foam blowing agents market.

Geographically, the global foam blowing agents market is analyzed based on various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global foam blowing agents market is provided.

This report provides the quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2014-2022, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

Key market players within the global foam blowing agents market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Foam Blowing Agents Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Foam Blowing Agents Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Hydrocarbons

Hydrofluorocarbons

Hydrochlorofluorocarbons

Others (Hydrofluoroolefins, Methyl formate, Liquid CO2, and Water)

By Application

Polyurethane

Polystyrene

Polyolefins

Others (Phenolic Foams and Polyvinyl Chloride)

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Players (These companies have not been profiled, but can be included on request)

Linde AG

AkzoNobel N.V.

Lychem International Co., Limited

BEO International

SPL Group

KSJN Catalyzing Industries

Sunwell Global Ltd

Marubeni Corporation

Astra Polymers

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Key questions answered in the global Foam Blowing Agents Marketreport are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

