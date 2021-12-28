Technical Textile Market 2021 Industry Research, Share, Trend, Global Industry Size, Price, Future Analysis, by Report ocean

The global technical textile market size is expected to reach $244,032 million by 2022 from $158,429 million in 2015 with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2016 to 2022. Technical textiles are welfare textiles used for their diverse and multifunctional properties.

They are manufactured for non-aesthetic purposes and offer several advantages in their functional aspect for improving health & safety. They have applications ranging from simple use in agriculture, clothing, packaging & furnishing to more complicated application in automotive, filtration, construction, and environmental protection.

The global technical textile market is driven by increasing demand for hometech textile and mobiltech textile. The application of technical textile in mobiltech segment is crucial, as it reduces the weight of vehicles by providing light advanced material that is strong and durable.

Various components of automobiles such as seat upholstery, carpets, seat belts, headliners, tire cords, liners, composite reinforcements for automotive bodies, civil and military aircraft bodies, wings, and engine components are made up of technical textiles, owing to their light weight and high strength. The growing construction and housing activities in emerging economies such as India and China has fueled the growth of hometech textiles for household application. Moreover, government regulations mandating the use of geosynthesis in infrastructure development projects has paved the way for growing demand in the technical textile market.

The Asia-Pacific region generated the highest revenue in 2015, which is expected to grow at CAGR of 7.8% from 2016 to 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. Europe and North America are the second and third leading regions in the technical textile market respectively.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Technical Textile Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

TECHNICAL TEXTILE MARKET KEY SEGMENTS

By Type

Nonwovens

Composites

Others

By End User Industry

Agrotech

Buildtech

Clotech

Geotech

Hometech

Indutech

Meditech

Mobiltech

Ecotech

Packtech

Protech

Sportech

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Russia

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

