PVC Pipe Market 2021 | Overview by Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players by Report ocean

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes are plastic products that successfully replace metal pipes in several applications. These pipes are widely used globally due to their advantages such as lightweight, non-corrosiveness, high tensile strength under high pressure, easy installation, low frictional loss, less maintenance cost, resistance to most of the chemicals, and excellent electrical & heat insulation. They are applicable in city/town/rural water supply schemes, spray irrigation, deep tube-well schemes, land drainage schemes, and others.

The global PVC pipe market is in its growth stage. Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are the largest flourishing markets for PVC pipes owing to the growth in construction and infrastructure industry.

Other major factors that drive the demand for PVC pipes include growth in disposable income in developing countries, requirement for oil & gas transportation, rise in demand from industrial sectors, and increase in penetration in irrigation projects. However, the comparatively higher cost than other plastic pipes and harmful environmental impacts are may impede the market growth.

The report segments the PVC pipes market on the basis of type, material, application, and geography. On the basis of type, it is divided into chlorinated PVC pipe, unplasticized PVC pipe (uPVC), and plasticized PVC pipe. Further, by material, it is categorized into PVC resin, stabilizers, plasticizers, lubricant, pigment base, and others. Based on application, it is divided into irrigation; water supply; sewerage, plumbing; oil & gas; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Recent advancements in the market include establishment of a PVC pipe manufacturing unit at Hyderabad by Skipper Company to produce 6,000 tons per annum of both plumbing and agricultural pipes in July 2016. At the same time, Finolex Industries, Mumbai planned to invest $15,000,000 in adding 100,000 tons capacity for pipe manufacturing in next three years.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of the major market players include:

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.

China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd.

Egeplast a.s.

Finolex Industries Ltd

IPEX Inc

JM Eagle Company, Inc.

North American Pipe Corporation

Pipelife International GmbH

Plastika AS

Polypipe Plc

Royal Building Products

Sekisui Chemical Company Ltd

Tessenderlo Group

Tigre SA

Formosa Plastics Group

KEY MARKET BENEFITS:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global PVC pipes market, in terms of revenue and volume.

In-depth analysis is done by constructing market estimations for the key segments between 2014 and 2022, which assists identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of all regions are provided that determines the prevailing opportunities in these geographies.

This study evaluates competitive landscape and value chain to understand the competitive environment across the geographies.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global PVC Pipe Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading PVC Pipe Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENT:

By Type

Chlorinated PVC Pipe

Unplasticized PVC Pipe

Plasticized PVC Pipe

By Material

PVC Resin

Stabilizers

Plasticizers

Lubricant

Pigment Base

Others

By Application

Irrigation

Water Supply

Sewerage

Plumbing

Oil & Gas

Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Other major players in the industry include:

Mexichem

Radius Systems Ltd.

National Pipes & Plastics

Georg Fischer Ltd.

REHAU

Uponor

Astral Pipes

Yonggao Co., Ltd.

Vinidex Pty Ltd

COEMAC

Adequa Water Solutions, S.A.

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Key questions answered in the global PVC Pipe Market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

