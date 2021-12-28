Insulation Materials Market 2021 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape | by Reportocean

Insulation materials are used in the various end-use industry such as automotive, oil & gas, wires & cables, non-residential construction, HVAC & OEM, and residential construction to reduce the energy consumption and to stop the flow of heat, sound or electricity from going out or coming inside something.

The global insulation materials market is anticipated to reach $92,570 million by 2022 compared to $60,000 million in 2015 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

It is segmented based on type, end-use industry, and geography. The rise in construction activities, infrastructural development, automotive, and consumer goods sector has resulted in the increased demand for insulation materials. In addition, insulation materials have gained increased adoption in the consumer goods and packaging industry owing to the rise in consumption of insulation materials in these end-user industries.

In terms of applications, the market is categorized as automotive, residential construction, HVAC & OEM, non-residential construction, wires & cables, oil & gas and others. The global insulation materials market is on a continuous rise due to growth in construction industry in developing countries such China, India, and Brazil.

Based on the type, insulation materials are segmented as mineral wool, polyurethane foam, polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride, expanded polystyrene, extruded polystyrene and others. Polyurethane foam dominated the global insulation materials market in 2015, because these materials are usually cheaper than installing foam boards, and these applications usually perform better because the liquid foam molds itself to all the surfaces.

Based on the application, insulation materials are segmented as automotive, residential construction, HVAC & OEM, non-residential construction, wires & cables, oil & gas and others. Wires & cables industry dominated the insulation materials market in 2015, followed by the non-residential construction segment and the trend is expected to remain same during the forecast period.

Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific led the market in 2015, and is anticipated to maintain this trend during the forecast period, due to the increase in demand for insulation materials in construction sector. Moreover, the rise in per capita insulation materials consumption in emerging economies of China and India is projected to drive the demand for insulation materials in Asia-Pacific.

The companies profiled in the report include:

The DoW Chemical Company

BASF SE,

Huntsman Corporation

Bayer AG

Saint-Gobain S.A

Rockwool International

Atlas Roofing Corporation

Bridgestone

GAF Materials Corporation

Kingspan Group PLC

KEY MARKET BENEFITS:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the global insulation materials market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and the probable investment pockets.

It offers qualitative trends as well as quantitative analysis from 2014 to 2022 to assist the stakeholder to understand the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the consumption of insulation materials in different applications across various industries.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by key business players across the geographies as well as the prevailing market opportunities.

Key players are profiled along with the strategies and developments, which portrays the competitive market outlook.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Insulation Materials Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Insulation Materials Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

Global Insulation Materials Market is segmented as:

BY END-USE INDUSTRY

Residential Construction

HVAC & OEM

Non-residential

Wires & Cables

Oil & gas

Automotive

Others (Packaging & Consumer goods)

BY TYPE

Mineral Wool/Rock Wool/ Stone Wool

Polyurethane Foam

Polyethylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Expanded Polystyrene

Extruded Polystyrene

Others (Carbon glass, Aerogel Silicate, Fiberglass, Perlite, Phenolic Foam & glass wool)

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Russia

Turkey

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest Of LAMEA

OTHER KEY PLAYERS IN THE MARKET VALUE CHAIN INCLUDE

Ibiden Co. Ltd.

Morgan Thermal Ceramics

Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Knauf Insulation

Asahi Kasei Corporation

E. I. du Pont de Nemours

