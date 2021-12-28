Non-woven Adhesives Market Share, Size, Future Demand, Global Research, Top Leading player, Emerging | by Report ocean

Nonwoven adhesives are thermoplastic adhesives consisting a base polymer, tackifiers, plasticizers, and antioxidants. These high-performance solutions are employed to manufacture various hygiene products, including diapers, training pants, adult incontinence, feminine protection, and others.

Nonwoven adhesives are made ideal for industrial applications, owing to properties such as low odor, softness, high elasticity, cohesion strength, and excellent processability. Changes in consumer dynamics, especially in geriatric population, have introduced additional factors such as enhanced wear and comfort in hygiene industry, which increased the demand for nonwoven adhesives. global nonwoven adhesives market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2016 to 2022 to reach $2,809 million by 2022 from $1,451 million in 2015.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31446

Product innovation in hygiene industry is the major factor that drives nonwoven adhesives market. Low production cost and waste minimization adds to the market growth. Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are expected to register substantial growth in the coming years attributing to high demand for disposable hygiene products in emerging economies such as China, Indonesia, India, Turkey, and Brazil. China is the leading consumer of nonwoven adhesives. Loss of bond strength of these adhesives at high temperatures can restrain the market growth, though growth in usage of these adhesives in medical and construction industry are projected to provide great potential for growth and development of the market.

The report segments the nonwoven adhesives market on the basis of type, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into styrenic block copolymers (SBC), ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA), polyolefin (PO), and others. Others comprises polyamide, polyurethane, and polyester. On the basis of application, the market is classified into baby diapers, feminine hygiene, adult incontinence, medical products, and others, which include disposable products from construction, hospitals, and institutions. Geographical breakdown and deep analysis of each of the aforesaid segments is included for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

In May 2016, Bostik SA announced the launch of Brilliance, a high-performance adhesive with olefin elastic attachment, which eliminates inconsistent processing and pattern. In April 2015, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA acquired Novamelt GmbH (Germany), a key manufacturer of specialized hot melt adhesives, to strengthen its product portfolio.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31446

The key market players are:

Henkel AG (Germany)

H.B. Fuller (U.S.)

Bostik SA (U.S.)

Beardow Adams Ltd. (UK)

Adtek Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia)

Moresco Corporation (Japan)

The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

3M Corporation (U.S.)

Kraton Corporation (U.S.)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends & estimations and dynamics from 2014 to 2022, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the market growth is provided.

An in-depth analysis of current research and clinical developments within the market is provided with key dynamic factors that highlights the market behavior.

The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current trends and future market potential from 2014 to 2022 in terms of revenue and volume.

Leading players are profiled and their key developments in recent years are listed.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Non-woven Adhesives Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

Access Complete Report Here:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31446

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Non-woven Adhesives Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Type

Styrenic Block Copolymers

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Polyolefin

Others (Polyamide, Polyurethane, and Polyester)

By Application

Baby Diapers

Feminine Hygiene

Adult Incontinence

Medical Products

Others (Construction, Hospital, and Institutional Disposable Products)

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Others

Europe

Germany

Italy

France

Spain

UK

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

India

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS ACTIVE IN THE VALUE CHAIN INCLUDE

Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S.)

Cattie Adhesives Solutions, LLC (U.S.)

Celanese Corporation (U.S.)

Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.)

GitAce Adhesives Company (Iran)

ITW Dynatec Americas (U.S.)

Klebstoffwerke COLLODIN GmbH (Germany)

Lohmann Koester GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany)

Max Frank Limited (UK)

Michelman, Inc. (U.S.)

Nordson Corporation (U.S.)

Palmetto Adhesives Company, Inc. (U.S.)

PAM Fastening Technology, Inc. (U.S.)

Savare Specialty Adhesives (U.S.)

Shanghai Jaour Adhesive Products Co., Ltd. (China)

Sika Ireland Ltd. (Ireland)

Svenska Lim AB (Sweden)

Tri-Tex Co Inc. (Canada)

TSRC Corporation (Taiwan)

Udaipur Surgicals Pvt. Ltd. (India)

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Key questions answered in the global Non-woven Adhesives Market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 20% discount on this report-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31446

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31446

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/