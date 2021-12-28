Floor Coatings Market 2021 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape | by Report ocean

Floor coatings are resinous solutions used to increase the durability of concrete, tiles, wooden floors, carpets, vinyl, and others. Floor is subjected to greatest amount of wear, and thus requires protection and careful consideration during new construction and refurbishment projects.

Floor coatings prevent the floor from damages such as thermal shocks, abrasions, corrosions, and chemical attacks. They consist of sealers and sealants to protect the surface from oxidation and moisture, respectively. In addition, they contain one or more liquid resins, which are mixed with aggregates, powders, and decorative materials at the time of application, giving them a highly finished and utilitarian appearance.

Request Sample PDF of the Report –

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31445

Other operational advantages of floor coatings are waterproofing, puncture resistance, slip resistance, and microbial protection. They are used across industries such as commercial retail stores, medical & healthcare facilities, aviation & transportation, correctional facilities, educational institutes, restaurants, and others.

The global floor coatings market generated revenue of $1,666 million in 2015, and is estimated to reach $2,612 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The market is segmented based on binder type, coating component, floor structure, end user, and geography. By binder type, floor coatings market is segmented as epoxy, thermoplastic, thermoset, and others.

The floor coatings are made up of resins such as epoxy, polyurethane, polyaspartics, hybrids, and acrylic. Epoxy floor coatings segment dominated the market due to factors such as high wear & tear resistance, high chemical resistance, low shrinkage, and high durability. In the year 2015, the epoxy floor coatings contributed one-third share of the global floor coatings market, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0%.

On the basis of coating components, the floor coatings market is segmented as one-component (1K), two-component (2K), and three-component (3K). According to structure, the market is segmented as wood, terrazzo, mortar, and others. By end user, the global floor coatings market is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31445

The infrastructural development of residential and commercial structures in emerging economies such as India and China motivated several manufacturers of floor coatings to increase their production capacities in these regions. For instance, The Dow Chemical Company expanded its Texas facility by increasing the production capacity of glycidyl methacrylate (GMA) by 30% annually, which is a chemical used in the production of epoxy resins.

Geographically, the floor coatings market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific dominated the floor coatings market in 2015, and is anticipated to maintain this trend. This is attributed to growth in population, increase in standard of living, and rise in construction industries & multinational companies, especially in India and China.

The leading companies operating in the global floor coatings market include

BASF SE

Akzo Nobel NV

Tambour

The Dow Chemical Company

The Arkema Group

The Sherwin Williams Company Inc.

Maris Polymers

Nora Systems Inc.

Asian Paints PPG Pvt. Ltd.

RPM Internationals Inc.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31445

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the global floor coatings market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and the probable investment pockets.

It offers qualitative trends as well as quantitative analysis from 2014 to 2022 to assist the stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the consumption of floor coatings in different applications across various industries.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by key business players across the geographies as well as the prevailing market opportunities.

Key players are profiled along with the strategies and developments, which portray the competitive market outlook.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Floor Coatings Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

Access Complete Report Here:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31445

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Floor Coatings Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY BINDER TYPE

Epoxy

Thermoplastic

Thermoset

Others

BY COATING COMPONENT

One-component (1-K)

Two-component (2-K)

Three-component (3-K)

BY FLOOR STRUCTURE

Wood

Terrazzo

Mortar

Others

BY END USER

Residential

Indoor

Outdoor

Commercial

Garage

Warehouses

Retail outlets

Others

Industrial

Food & beverages

Chemicals

IT & software

Others

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Turkey

Africa

Rest of LAMEA

OTHER KEY PLAYERS IN THE MARKET VALUE CHAIN INCLUDE

Ardex Endura

Grand Polycoats Company Pvt. Ltd

Key Resin Company

Lubrizol

Apurva India Ltd.

A & I Coatings

Milliken & Company

Michelman Inc.

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Key questions answered in the global Floor Coatings Market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the chemical market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for chemicals?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 20% discount on this report-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31445

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31445

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/