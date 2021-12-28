Asia-Pacific Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market Boosting the Growth 2021 Market Key Dynamics, Recent and Future Demand, Trends, Share Valuation Industry Size| by Report ocean

Cleanroom disposable gloves are primarily used across pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, food & beverage, aerospace, electronics and others industries as a protection tool for the cleanroom personnel and to avoid cross contamination to the manufactured product.

Cleanroom disposable gloves are manufactured from a range of materials such as natural rubber /latex, nitrile, vinyl, neoprene and others. Some of the variants of cleanroom disposable gloves provide unique benefits over other gloves; for instance, cleanroom nitrile gloves exhibit superior puncture and friction resistance properties as compared to the latex gloves. This renders its wide application over a range of pharmaceutical industry segments such as production of vaccines, enzymes, and large & small volume parenteral.

The Asia-Pacific cleanroom disposable gloves market was valued at $465 million in 2015 and estimated to reach $886 million by 2022. Thus, the Asia Pacific cleanroom disposable gloves market revenues are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the period 2016 to 2022.

A large base of customers (pharmaceutical, semiconductors, and electronics industries, including others), stringent regulatory requirements, recent developments of cleanroom-customized gloves and increase in cleanroom spaces are driving the growth of the market. Adoption of industrial robots and volatility of raw material prices would moderately restrain the growth of cleanroom disposable gloves market in the coming years.

The market is segmented by material type, end user, and country. Based on material type, the market is segmented into natural rubber gloves, nitrile gloves, vinyl gloves, neoprene gloves, and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented into aerospace industry, disk drives industry, flat panels industry, food industry, hospitals, medical devices industry, pharmaceuticals industry, semiconductors industry, and other industries. Based on country, the market is segmented into China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Philippines, India, Vietnam and others.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS:

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the Asia Pacific cleanroom disposable gloves market is provided.

The projections in the report are made by analyzing the current market trends and future market potential for the period of 2016-2022 in terms of value and volume

The market conditions with respect to countries are comprehensively analyzed in the report

Exhaustive analysis of various types of cleanroom disposable gloves in Asia Pacific region helps in understanding the current trend in the market along with the variants that would gain prominence in the future

Competitive intelligence of leading manufacturers of disposable gloves helps in understanding the competitive scenario across the countries

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the global Asia-Pacific Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Asia-Pacific Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENT:

By Material Type

Natural Rubber Gloves

Nitrile Gloves

Vinyl Gloves

Neoprene Gloves

Others

By End User

Aerospace Industry

Disk Drives Industry

Flat Panels Industry

Food Industry

Hospitals

Medical Devices Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Semiconductors Industry

Other Industries

By Geography

China

Japan

Taiwan

South Korea

Philippines

India

Vietnam

Rest of Asia-Pacific

KEY PLAYERS

Ansell Healthcare

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Supermax Corporation Berhad

Kossan Rubber Industries Ltd.

Rubberex Corporation Berhad

Top Glove Corporation Berhad

Adventa Berhad

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Dynarex Corporation

Semperit AG Holding

Other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Dia Rubber Co. Ltd.

Asiatic Fiber Corporation

Woojin ACT Co. Ltd.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Riverstone Holdings Ltd.

Careplus Group Berhad

UG Healthcare Corporation

Nitritex Limited

Valutek

Jiujiang Haorui Industry & Trade Co. Ltd.

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 20% discount on this report-

