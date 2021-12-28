Green Building Materials Market CAGR of 11.9% 2021 – Industry Demand, Share, Size, Future Trends Plans, Growth Opportunities, Key Players, Application, Demand, Industry Research | by Report ocean

Global green building materials market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2016 to 2022 to reach $377,029 million by 2022 from $171,475 million in 2015.

Green building is a technology to develop an environmentally friendly building structure. The purpose of green building structures is to reduce the negative impacts of buildings on human health and the environment through better site selection, construction, design, maintenance, and removal throughout the complete life cycle of the green building material.

The aim of the report is to analyze the present and projected future trends of global green building materials market, as the demand for the product is expected to rise. The analysis provides an understanding of the market potential in various industry applications. The study focuses on the opportunities in emerging economies of the globe so that companies can strategically make region specific plans and gain a competitive frame of reference.



The positive effect of green building on human health majorly drives the market. Moreover, governments in various developed countries facilitate high performance green building; an example of this is U.S. American Recovery and Reinvestment Act. Owing to the frequent climate changes and extreme weather conditions, consumers prefer to adopt green roof technology to maintain the temperature within the structure as well as for rainwater harvesting. However, unavailability of high performance and ecofriendly green building material and cost concerns are the key factors that hinder the market growth.



The cost associated with the construction of green buildings is more than that for normal buildings. The market is anticipating a significant growth attributing to the stringent regulations adopted by North American and European Governments shifting the focus towards green building technology. Furthermore, attempts by various NGOs and societies to increase awareness about the adoption of sustainable technology would drive the green building material market in future.

The report segments the green building construction materials market on the basis of product type, application, and geography. Based on product type, the market is segmented into exterior products, interior products, building systems, solar products, and others.

Others include structural products and permeable pavement. According to application, the market is classified into residential buildings and non-residential buildings. Non-residential segment includes commercial & office, institutional, industrial, hospitality, and leisure. Geographic breakdown and deep analysis of each of the aforesaid segments is included for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Major players profiled in this study are



Alumasc Group Plc (UK)

Amvik Systems (Canada)

BASF SE (Germany)

Bauder Limited (UK)

Binderholz GmbH (Germany)

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.)

Forbo International SA (Switzerland)

Interface Inc. (U.S.)

Kingspan Group plc (Ireland)

Owens Corning (U.S.)

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:



This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends and estimations, and dynamics through 2014-2022, which assist in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue.

This study evaluating competitive landscape and value chain is taken into account to understand the competitive environment across the geographies.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of green construction materials market is provided.

An in-depth analysis of certification programs within the market is provided with key factors that highlight the market behavior.

Leading players are profiled and their key developments in recent years are listed.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Green Building Materials Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Green Building Materials Market , including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:



By Product Type



Exterior Products

Windows

Roofing

Doors

Siding

Interior Products

Floorings

Insulation

Building Systems

Solar Products

Others



By Application



Residential Buildings

Non-residential Buildings

Commercial & Office

Institutional

Industrial

Hospitality & Leisure

Others



By Geography



North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Poland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Hong Kong

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of LAMEA



