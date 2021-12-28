Melamine Formaldehyde Market Share, Size, Future Demand, Global Research, Top Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast | by Report ocean

Melamine formaldehyde or melamine resin is an aminoplast resin formed from polymerization of melamine and formaldehyde. It is used in furniture, automobile, construction, textile, paper, electrical, household, and other industries due to its enhanced fire & thermal resistance, as well as its ability to provide protection against moisture, scratch, and chemicals. Furthermore, it can be modified into foam and used as a soundproofing material too.

The global melamine formaldehyde market is expected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period. At present, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the market in terms of value & volume, followed by Europe. This growth is attributed to developments in construction, furniture, and packaging industries as well as high demand for MF in China.

However, the fluctuation in raw material prices and the carcinogenic nature of the resin could restrict the market growth. Moreover, rise in demand for MF resin in automobile industry and effective substitution of urea formaldehyde are expected to provide growth opportunities. The global melamine formaldehyde market size was valued at $430 million in 2015, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% to reach $687 million by 2022.

The melamine formaldehyde market is segmented based on application and geography. On account of applications, it includes laminates, wood adhesives, molding compounds, surface coatings, and others. Moreover, according to experiments conducted by Mei Xuan et al in 2013, it can act as a solid sorbent for removal of toxic metal; and as a recyclable oil adsorbent based on work done by Yu Yang et al in 2014. In addition, the polymer can also be used in combination with polyvinyl alcohol and nano silver as wound dressings for diabetic foot disease according to studies conducted in 2015.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of the major market players include:

Allnex Belgium SA/NV

BASF SE

Chemiplastica SA

Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC

Hexza Corporation Berhad

Hexion Inc.

INEOS Group

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd.

Pacific Texchem Pvt. Ltd., are provided.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends in the global melamine formaldehyde market from 2014 to 2022, in terms of value and volume, to identify prevailing market opportunities.

Geographically, the melamine formaldehyde market is analyzed based on various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report highlights the strategies adopted by key companies.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth assist to identify the imminent investment pockets.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Melamine Formaldehyde Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the chemical industry’s total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the chemical industry generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading Melamine Formaldehyde Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Application

Laminates

Wood Adhesives

Molding Compounds

Surface Coatings

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of the Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Korea

Japan

Rest of the Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Argentina

Rest of the LAMEA

OTHER MAJOR PLAYERS IN THE INDUSTRY INCLUDES:

Eternal Resin Co. Ltd.

Dover Chemical Corporation

OCI Nitrogen BV

Jiangsu Tianxin Chemical Co., Ltd.

Arclin, Inc.

Chimica Pomponesco S.P.A

Chang Chun Group

Chemisol Italia SRL

DIC corporation

