Taiwan's Legislative Yuan approves formation of digital development ministry

New ministry will include digital enterprise and cybersecurity administrations

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/28 17:05
Taiwan's Legislative Yuan on Tuesday approved the proposal for a digital development ministry. (Pixabay image) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A digital development ministry will be added to the government as the result of a proposal approved by the Legislative Yuan Tuesday (Dec. 28).

The new ministry will manage 10 different areas, including national policies on digital development, the planning of telecommunications, broadcasting and digital resources, and the promotion of an innovative environment for digital science and technology, CNA reported. Administrations for digital enterprises and for cybersecurity will be part of the new ministry.

Legislative committees approved a first version of the law proposal on May 5, with officials emphasizing the role the new ministry would contribute to the integration of telecom, IT, cybersecurity, the internet, and broadcasting.

The digital development minister will have three deputy ministers and a maximum of 100 professionals in the fields of digital development and management at his disposal, according to the new law.

The formation of the new ministry was the result of a promise made by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in the 2020 inauguration speech for her second term, the Liberty Times reported.
Updated : 2021-12-28 17:56 GMT+08:00

