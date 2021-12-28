Support for Taiwan’s DPP rises after defeat of 4 referendums

Support for the DPP surged after the Dec. 18 referendums, an opinion poll found. Support for the DPP surged after the Dec. 18 referendums, an opinion poll found. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Public support for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) surged after the defeat of four referendums on Dec. 18, according to the results of an opinion poll released Tuesday (Dec. 28).

The DPP had called on the public to vote “no” on four referendum questions that ranged from nuclear energy to the timing of the plebiscites, and voters obliged, rejecting all four items backed by the opposition Kuomintang (KMT).

Compared to a survey one month earlier, support for the DPP surged by 5.5% to reach 31.8%, according to a poll from the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF). The KMT received the support of 19.6% of those polled, or 1.5% more than the previous month, with the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) losing 4.3% to end up at 12.1%, while 30.1% of poll respondents did not back any political group, the Liberty Times reported.

The New Power Party (NPP) received 2.7% and the Taiwan Statebuilding Party (TSP) 1.9%, which is under the threshold of 5% needed to win seats in Legislative Yuan elections allocated to political parties.

The TPOF poll also found 44% of respondents satisfied with how Tsai handled relations with China, leaving 43.3% dissatisfied. A total of 46.4% approved of how her administration dealt with major issues, as opposed to 41.3% who disagreed.

Even though Nicaragua broke off diplomatic relations with Taiwan on Dec. 10, 60% said they were not worried about the country losing more allies to China. Only 33% expressed concern, showing that people had grown used to diplomatic switches, TPOF said.

The opinion survey was conducted from Dec. 20-21 and received 1,069 valid replies with a 3% margin of error.