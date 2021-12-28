Alexa
Taiwan to resume domestic cruises Dec. 31

Passengers visiting Keelung can book free bus tour of city

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/28 14:10
Keelung offers cruise passengers free city tours. (CNA, Keelung City Government photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As domestic cruises resume on Dec. 31, the city of Keelung will welcome travelers with a free bus trip around the harbor town’s sights until Jan. 28, reports said Tuesday (Dec. 28).

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has been relaxing restrictions, with the ban on cruises being lifted on the final day of the year. However, the journeys can only take passengers around Taiwan’s main island or to its outlying island areas, such as Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu.

In order to strengthen the impact of the cruises, the Keelung City Government will offer cruise travelers free bus tours of the town from Dec. 31 to Jan. 28, CNA reported.

Upon their arrival in Keelung, the passengers will have to present a room key card or the receipt for an item they purchased onboard the cruise ship. Each bus will carry 40 people around the city for a tour that includes a shipbuilding wharf, parks, a fishing port, and the National Museum of Marine Science and Technology.

Travelers should register for the trip at least four working days beforehand, the city government said. Shopping in Keelung will also be more convenient for the participants in the program, as a number of shops will give a 20% discount on a variety of items.

According to Keelung City Mayor Lin Yu-chang (林右昌), a total of 950,000 cruise passengers visited the town in 2019, with the figure falling to 160,000 the following year as cruises completely stopped between March and June due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
