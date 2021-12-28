Finland routs Austria 7-1 at world juniors

Czech Republic goalie Jan Bednar (2) makes the save on Germany's Danjo Leonhardt (10) during the third period of an IIHF world junior hockey champions... Czech Republic goalie Jan Bednar (2) makes the save on Germany's Danjo Leonhardt (10) during the third period of an IIHF world junior hockey championships game in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

CORRECTS GERMAN PLAYER TO FABRIZIO PIULU, INSTEAD OF STEVEN RAABE - Czech Republic's Tomas Chlubna (17) checks Germany's Fabrizio Pilu (17) during the... CORRECTS GERMAN PLAYER TO FABRIZIO PIULU, INSTEAD OF STEVEN RAABE - Czech Republic's Tomas Chlubna (17) checks Germany's Fabrizio Pilu (17) during the first period of an IIHF world junior hockey championships game in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Finland players celebrate the win over Austria following third period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Dec. ... Finland players celebrate the win over Austria following third period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Finland's Brad Lambert (33) and Ville Koivunen (24) celebrate a goal against Austria during the third period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championsh... Finland's Brad Lambert (33) and Ville Koivunen (24) celebrate a goal against Austria during the third period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Ville Koivunen scored twice as Finland routed Austria 7-1 on Monday at the world junior hockey championship.

Brad Lambert had a goal and two assists for Finland (2-0), while Kalle Vaisanen, Samuel Helenius, Kasper Simontaival, and Topi Niemela also scored.

Goalie Juha Jatkola made eight saves.

Martin Urbanek was the lone scorer for Austria (0-1), while Sebastian Wraneschitz stopped 41 shots in net.

After Monday’s games, Finland led the Group A standings with six points from two regulation wins, followed by Canada (three points), Germany (two points), the Czech Republic (one point) and Austria (zero points).

Also in Edmonton, Alexander Blank scored his second goal of the game in overtime as Germany defeated the Czech Republic 2-1.

Blank scored at 1:20 of the extra frame to give the Germans (1-1) their first win of the tournament.

Blank opened the scoring at 24:29 of the second period, but Jan Mysak tied it just over 10 minutes later.

Florian Bugl made 39 saves for Germany.

Jan Bednar stopped 30 shots for the Czech Republic (0-2).

At Red Deer, Alberta, Danila Yurov had a goal and an assist as Russia beat Switzerland 4-2.

Pavel Tyutnev scored late in the first period as Russia (1-1) jumped out to an early 3-0 lead.

Dmitri Zlodeyev and Matvei Michkov also scored for Russia.

Attilio Biasca and Fabian Ritzmann scored for Switzerland (0-1).