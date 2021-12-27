Alexa
NFL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/12/27 23:00
All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 9 6 0 .600 427 264
New England 9 6 0 .600 388 260
Miami 8 7 0 .533 305 315
e-N.Y. Jets 4 11 0 .267 276 449
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 10 5 0 .667 357 326
Indianapolis 9 6 0 .600 420 316
e-Houston 4 11 0 .267 248 401
e-Jacksonville 2 13 0 .133 217 396
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Cincinnati 9 6 0 .600 410 324
Baltimore 8 7 0 .533 355 356
Pittsburgh 7 7 1 .500 301 371
Cleveland 7 8 0 .467 314 329
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 11 4 0 .733 421 306
L.A. Chargers 8 7 0 .533 408 411
Las Vegas 8 7 0 .533 316 387
Denver 7 8 0 .467 298 260
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Dallas 11 4 0 .733 457 307
Philadelphia 8 7 0 .533 398 318
Washington 6 9 0 .400 297 407
e-N.Y. Giants 4 11 0 .267 248 365
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Tampa Bay 11 4 0 .733 442 312
Atlanta 7 8 0 .467 278 400
New Orleans 7 8 0 .467 316 305
e-Carolina 5 10 0 .333 277 345
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Green Bay 12 3 0 .800 383 324
Minnesota 7 8 0 .467 384 372
e-Chicago 5 10 0 .333 265 373
e-Detroit 2 12 1 .167 259 386
West
W L T Pct PF PA
x-L.A. Rams 11 4 0 .733 416 326
x-Arizona 10 5 0 .667 394 306
San Francisco 8 7 0 .533 377 334
e-Seattle 5 10 0 .333 306 307

e-Eliminated from playoffs

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Thursday's Games

Tennessee 20, San Francisco 17

Saturday's Games

Green Bay 24, Cleveland 22

Indianapolis 22, Arizona 16

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 20, Detroit 16

Buffalo 33, New England 21

Cincinnati 41, Baltimore 21

Houston 41, L.A. Chargers 29

L.A. Rams 30, Minnesota 23

N.Y. Jets 26, Jacksonville 21

Philadelphia 34, N.Y. Giants 10

Tampa Bay 32, Carolina 6

Chicago 25, Seattle 24

Kansas City 36, Pittsburgh 10

Las Vegas 17, Denver 13

Dallas 56, Washington 14

Monday's Games

Miami 20, New Orleans 3

Sunday, Jan. 2

Atlanta at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at New England, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Miami at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 3

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.