Taiwan donates 150,000 doses of Medigen vaccine to Somaliland

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Tuesday (Dec. 28) announced it will donate 150,000 doses of Taiwan's domestically-developed Medigen vaccine (MVC-COV1901) to Somaliland.

As the COVID pandemic continues and the Omicron variant spreads in Africa, MOFA issued a press release announcing the donation. Chargé d'affaires of Taiwan's representative office in Somaliland Wu Chen-chi (吳鎮祺) and Somaliland Minister of Health Hassan Mohamed Ali Gafadhi signed an agreement on Taiwan's vaccine donation on Monday (Dec. 27).

According to MOFA, Somaliland's Ministry of Health officially provided Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Medigen a few days ago on the basis of the country's domestic health laws and policies. Taiwan's foreign ministry stressed that the nation "continues to care about global public health and epidemic prevention issues," and is willing to cooperate with the international community to solve global health problems.

The ministry pledged that Taiwan will uphold the spirit of the slogans "Health for All, Taiwan Can Help" and continue to assist "friendly countries" and the international community in strengthening epidemic prevention mechanisms and deepen international cooperation in battling the pandemic.