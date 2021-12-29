Taiwan's main opposition party eyes international pivot

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Kuomintang (KMT) is in the midst of an international pivot as it prepares to reestablish an official presence in Washington to help spread a counternarrative to that of President Tsai Ing-wen's (蔡英文) Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Alexander Huang (黃介正), director of the main opposition party's newly minted Department of International Affairs, led an end-of-the-year press conference Tuesday morning (Dec. 28) on the state of the main opposition party's international efforts.

Incoming Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) championed a new Washington office in October, and the party's Central Standing Committee put its weight behind the proposal the day he took up the post.

Speaking via video link, Deputy Director Eric Huang (黃裕鈞), who is overseeing the launch of the liaison office, said it is proceeding according to plan and set to open early next year. The office is the party's first in the U.S. since the start of the Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) administration in 2008.

Huang that the past year has been fraught with challenges, pointing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, rising incidence of extreme weather events, and the U.S.-China struggle for global influence.

As Taiwan's time in the international spotlight has increased recently, so too has the risk of military confrontation in the Taiwan Strait, remarked Huang, who also teaches strategy and wargaming at Tamkang University.

In addition, the country has lost eight diplomatic allies in the more than five years the Democratic Progressive Party has been in power, he pointed out and urged caution from the Tsai administration.

The press event came less than two weeks after the KMT suffered a major domestic setback, losing four out of four proposals in a national referendum.

The security situation around Taiwan will be shaped in the near-term by several international events, including next year's American midterms and Taiwanese local elections as well as the Chinese Communist Party's 20th National Congress, Huang pointed out. Meanwhile, with the pandemic and vaccine supplies continuing to affect travel worldwide, emerging technologies could open up new frontiers in diplomacy.