Avengers in the running to buy Taiwan's Apple Daily

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A company named Avengers Limited is trying to buy Apple Daily Taiwan, a local subsidiary of Hong Kong-based Next Digital.

On Monday (Dec. 27), Apple Daily announced a firm named Avengers Ltd. had expressed interest in buying the news outlet — a company with no connection to China, according to a Liberty Times report. Though the identity of the owner is unknown, they are reportedly a long-term resident of Taiwan with experience in media.

As its parent company approaches liquidation, there are several other interested buyers for Apple Daily. In June, authorities in Hong Kong ordered the break-up of Next Digital, while its founder Jimmy Lai (黎智英) was sent to prison on new charges under the territory’s controversial National Security Law.

The Hong Kong High Court finalized plans to liquidate Apple Daily on December 15. Taiwan’s branch of the publication is being processed by a provisional liquidator appointed by Hong Kong courts.

Avengers Ltd. plans to continue publishing Apple Daily’s content, while also including more entertainment and food news. Yet the acquisition has not been finalized as there are still several other buyers in the running.

The identity or background of these other potential buyers have not been disclosed.