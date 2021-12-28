Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

United Airlines, Las Vegas Sands fall, GoDaddy, AMD rise

By Associated Press
2021/12/28 05:23
United Airlines, Las Vegas Sands fall, GoDaddy, AMD rise

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

United Airlines Holdings, down 29 cents to $44.58

Airline stocks were lower following more flight cancellations as an increase in coronavirus infections left airlines short-staffed.

GoDaddy, up $6.35 to $82.35

The Wall Street Journal reported that activist investor Starboard Value has taken a 6.5% stake in the web hosting company.

EOG Resources, up $3.60 to $90.78

Energy companies were higher after prices for crude oil and natural gas rose.

Ross Stores, rose $2.21 to $112.37

Retailers were higher following a report from Mastercard SpendingPulse that holiday sales rose 8.5% from last year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, down 58 cents to $22.14

Cruise companies fell following reports of outbreaks of COVID at sea on cruise ships.

Advanced Micro Devices, up $8.22 to $154.36

Chipmakers were posting some of the biggest gains.

Las Vegas Sands, down 72 cents to $37.87

Casino operators were lagging the rest of the market.

BridgeBio Pharma, down $29.24 to $11.38

The biopharmaceutical company announced disappointing results in an ongoing study.

Updated : 2021-12-28 07:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to set up semiconductor task force for Lithuania
Taiwan to set up semiconductor task force for Lithuania
Vivian Hsu denies affair with Wang Leehom for 3rd time
Vivian Hsu denies affair with Wang Leehom for 3rd time
US academics say Taiwan could destroy TSMC factories to deter Chinese invasion
US academics say Taiwan could destroy TSMC factories to deter Chinese invasion
Frenchman intercepted at Taiwan airport for not paying fine for quarantine breach
Frenchman intercepted at Taiwan airport for not paying fine for quarantine breach
Analyst says Taiwan’s subs will be ‘sitting ducks’ for PLA Navy
Analyst says Taiwan’s subs will be ‘sitting ducks’ for PLA Navy
Taiwan reports 1 local and 23 imported COVID cases
Taiwan reports 1 local and 23 imported COVID cases
Taiwan TV star Jacky Wu's son busted for smoking marijuana
Taiwan TV star Jacky Wu's son busted for smoking marijuana
Canada's Trudeau calls for Western unity against China
Canada's Trudeau calls for Western unity against China
Taiwanese man returns home from quarantine, catches thief red-handed
Taiwanese man returns home from quarantine, catches thief red-handed
Anonymous tourist returns ‘stolen’ stone to Taiwan beach
Anonymous tourist returns ‘stolen’ stone to Taiwan beach
"