Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/12/28 05:43
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Wall Street made steady gains Monday, enough to mark another record high for the S&P 500 index. Trading was muted as investors returned from the Christmas holiday and several overseas markets remained closed.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.4%, led by more gains in big technology companies like Apple, Microsoft and Nvidia. Energy companies also did well as prices for crude oil and natural gas rose.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 65.40 points, or 1.4%, to 4,791.19.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 351.82 points, or 1%, to 36,302.38.

The Nasdaq rose 217.89 points, or 1.4%, to 15,871.26.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 19.88 points, or 0.9%, to 2,261.46.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 1,035.12 points, or 27.6%.

The Dow is up 5,659.90 points, or 18.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,982.98 points, or 23.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 286.60 points, or 14.5%.

Updated : 2021-12-28 07:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to set up semiconductor task force for Lithuania
Taiwan to set up semiconductor task force for Lithuania
Vivian Hsu denies affair with Wang Leehom for 3rd time
Vivian Hsu denies affair with Wang Leehom for 3rd time
US academics say Taiwan could destroy TSMC factories to deter Chinese invasion
US academics say Taiwan could destroy TSMC factories to deter Chinese invasion
Frenchman intercepted at Taiwan airport for not paying fine for quarantine breach
Frenchman intercepted at Taiwan airport for not paying fine for quarantine breach
Analyst says Taiwan’s subs will be ‘sitting ducks’ for PLA Navy
Analyst says Taiwan’s subs will be ‘sitting ducks’ for PLA Navy
Taiwan reports 1 local and 23 imported COVID cases
Taiwan reports 1 local and 23 imported COVID cases
Taiwan TV star Jacky Wu's son busted for smoking marijuana
Taiwan TV star Jacky Wu's son busted for smoking marijuana
Canada's Trudeau calls for Western unity against China
Canada's Trudeau calls for Western unity against China
Taiwanese man returns home from quarantine, catches thief red-handed
Taiwanese man returns home from quarantine, catches thief red-handed
Anonymous tourist returns ‘stolen’ stone to Taiwan beach
Anonymous tourist returns ‘stolen’ stone to Taiwan beach
"