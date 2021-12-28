Alexa
Kraken lose fan favorite Brandon Tanev to major knee injury

By Associated Press
2021/12/28 05:00
Seattle Kraken's Brandon Tanev is assisted off the ice after being injured against the Edmonton Oilers in the third period of an NHL hockey game Satur...

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken will be without forward Brandon Tanev for the rest of the season after he suffered a torn ACL in his knee, the team said Monday.

Tanev was injured Dec. 18 against Edmonton and had sought a second opinion on the extent of the injury. The team said additional information on his recovery would be available following surgery.

Tanev had quickly become a fan favorite for the expansion franchise. He finished the season with nine goals and six assists and his energy on the ice was key for the Kraken. He scored six goals in Seattle’s first eight games and has one of two short-handed goals this season for the Kraken.

Tanev was Seattle’s expansion draft selection from Pittsburgh and is under contract with the Kraken through the 2024-25 season.

Seattle also placed forward Mason Appleton in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Monday, the sixth Kraken player in the protocol. Appleton had practiced with the team Sunday.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

