Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/12/28 04:41
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose $1.78 to $75.57 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for February delivery rose $2.46 to $78.60 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 2 cents to $2.23 a gallon. January heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.35 a gallon. January natural gas jumped 33 cents to $4.06 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $2.90 to $1,808.80 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 5 cents to $22.99 an ounce and March copper rose 8 cents to $4.47 a pound.

The dollar rose to 114.92 Japanese yen from 114.36 yen. The euro rose to $1.1326 from $1.1312.

Updated : 2021-12-28 06:16 GMT+08:00

