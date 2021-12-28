New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jan
|227.05
|Down 4.15
|Mar
|227.10
|Down 4.00
|Mar
|229.55
|229.85
|226.55
|227.05
|Down 4.15
|May
|228.50
|229.65
|226.60
|227.10
|Down 4.00
|Jul
|229.00
|229.00
|226.05
|226.55
|Down 3.85
|Sep
|226.60
|227.95
|225.45
|225.85
|Down 3.60
|Dec
|224.95
|226.40
|223.95
|224.45
|Down 3.40
|Mar
|224.55
|225.80
|223.95
|223.95
|Down 3.30
|May
|224.00
|225.30
|223.50
|223.50
|Down 3.25
|Jul
|224.50
|224.50
|222.80
|222.80
|Down 3.20
|Sep
|222.05
|222.05
|222.05
|222.05
|Down 3.25
|Dec
|221.35
|221.60
|221.35
|221.60
|Down 3.45
|Mar
|220.95
|Down 3.35
|May
|220.60
|Down 3.25
|Jul
|220.80
|Down 3.25
|Sep
|220.50
|Down 3.25