BC-US--Coffee, US

By Associated Press
2021/12/28 04:31
New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jan 227.05 Down 4.15
Mar 227.10 Down 4.00
Mar 229.55 229.85 226.55 227.05 Down 4.15
May 228.50 229.65 226.60 227.10 Down 4.00
Jul 229.00 229.00 226.05 226.55 Down 3.85
Sep 226.60 227.95 225.45 225.85 Down 3.60
Dec 224.95 226.40 223.95 224.45 Down 3.40
Mar 224.55 225.80 223.95 223.95 Down 3.30
May 224.00 225.30 223.50 223.50 Down 3.25
Jul 224.50 224.50 222.80 222.80 Down 3.20
Sep 222.05 222.05 222.05 222.05 Down 3.25
Dec 221.35 221.60 221.35 221.60 Down 3.45
Mar 220.95 Down 3.35
May 220.60 Down 3.25
Jul 220.80 Down 3.25
Sep 220.50 Down 3.25