Lyon, Paris FC thrown out of Coupe de France after violence

By Associated Press
2021/12/28 04:34
PARIS (AP) — Lyon and second-tier Paris FC were thrown out of the Coupe de France on Monday as a result of the fan violence that forced the abandonment of their match on Dec. 17.

Supporters invaded the field, launched flares and fought each other in the stands.

Following a meeting of its disciplinary commission, the French Football Federation announced that Lyon would also not be allowed fans at away games for the rest of the season and should be fined 52,000 euros ($59,000). The club had already decided to temporarily ban all supporters from away games.

Paris FC, which hosted the abandoned game, was fined 10,000 euros ($11,300) and told the team cannot use its Stade Charlety for their next five home games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-12-28 06:14 GMT+08:00

