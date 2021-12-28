BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jan
|2461
|Down
|12
|Mar
|2492
|Down
|13
|Mar
|2464
|2487
|2433
|2461
|Down
|12
|May
|2496
|2515
|2467
|2492
|Down
|13
|Jul
|2507
|2523
|2477
|2502
|Down
|13
|Sep
|2508
|2531
|2486
|2510
|Down
|13
|Dec
|2493
|2526
|2485
|2505
|Down
|12
|Mar
|2480
|2515
|2478
|2497
|Down
|9
|May
|2479
|2514
|2477
|2495
|Down
|8
|Jul
|2479
|2514
|2477
|2495
|Down
|8
|Sep
|2480
|2517
|2480
|2495
|Down
|7