BC-US--Cocoa, US

By Associated Press
2021/12/28 04:31
New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Jan 2461 Down 12
Mar 2492 Down 13
Mar 2464 2487 2433 2461 Down 12
May 2496 2515 2467 2492 Down 13
Jul 2507 2523 2477 2502 Down 13
Sep 2508 2531 2486 2510 Down 13
Dec 2493 2526 2485 2505 Down 12
Mar 2480 2515 2478 2497 Down 9
May 2479 2514 2477 2495 Down 8
Jul 2479 2514 2477 2495 Down 8
Sep 2480 2517 2480 2495 Down 7

Updated : 2021-12-28 06:14 GMT+08:00

"