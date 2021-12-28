Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

COVID-19 issues wreak havoc with college basketball schedule

By Associated Press
2021/12/28 04:03
COVID-19 issues wreak havoc with college basketball schedule

College basketball is returning from the Christmas break with a notably lighter schedule after the pandemic caused several games to get canceled or postponed.

The Atlantic Coast Conference and Big East each announced Monday they were scrapping three games scheduled to take place over the next several days.

That included No. 2 Duke’s game Wednesday night at Clemson. Other ACC matchups that won’t take place as scheduled Wednesday include Florida State at Boston College and Virginia Tech at North Carolina. The Georgia Tech-Syracuse game scheduled for Wednesday was postponed earlier.

The Big East cited COVID-19 issues within the Georgetown and St. John’s programs in canceling their game scheduled for Saturday. Marquette’s game at St. John’s on Wednesday and Xavier’s Jan. 4 game at Georgetown also have been called off.

Big East officials said they would attempt to reschedule the games in accordance with the conference’s game cancellation policy.

In women’s basketball, No. 21 Iowa's scheduled Thursday game at Penn State was called off due to positive COVID-19 tests within Penn State’s program.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-12-28 05:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to set up semiconductor task force for Lithuania
Taiwan to set up semiconductor task force for Lithuania
Vivian Hsu denies affair with Wang Leehom for 3rd time
Vivian Hsu denies affair with Wang Leehom for 3rd time
US academics say Taiwan could destroy TSMC factories to deter Chinese invasion
US academics say Taiwan could destroy TSMC factories to deter Chinese invasion
Frenchman intercepted at Taiwan airport for not paying fine for quarantine breach
Frenchman intercepted at Taiwan airport for not paying fine for quarantine breach
Analyst says Taiwan’s subs will be ‘sitting ducks’ for PLA Navy
Analyst says Taiwan’s subs will be ‘sitting ducks’ for PLA Navy
Taiwan reports 1 local and 23 imported COVID cases
Taiwan reports 1 local and 23 imported COVID cases
Taiwan TV star Jacky Wu's son busted for smoking marijuana
Taiwan TV star Jacky Wu's son busted for smoking marijuana
Canada's Trudeau calls for Western unity against China
Canada's Trudeau calls for Western unity against China
Taiwanese man returns home from quarantine, catches thief red-handed
Taiwanese man returns home from quarantine, catches thief red-handed
Anonymous tourist returns ‘stolen’ stone to Taiwan beach
Anonymous tourist returns ‘stolen’ stone to Taiwan beach
"