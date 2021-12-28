Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

South Africa holds week of services, events for Desmond Tutu

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/12/28 02:42
Flowers and a thank you note surround a portrait of former Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu outside St. George's Catherdral in Cape Town, South Africa...
FILE - Former South African President Nelson Mandela, right, reacts with Archbishop Desmond Tutu during the launch of a Walter and Albertina Sisulu ex...
FILE - US President Barack Obama presents a 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Desmond Tutu, widely regarded as "South Africa's moral conscience," ...
FILE - Former Truth And Reconciliation Commissioner (TRC) Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu gestures, during a public debate on the legacy of ...
FILE - Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu waves as he exits his home in Cape Town, South Africa Monday May 6, 2019. Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel ...

Flowers and a thank you note surround a portrait of former Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu outside St. George's Catherdral in Cape Town, South Africa...

FILE - Former South African President Nelson Mandela, right, reacts with Archbishop Desmond Tutu during the launch of a Walter and Albertina Sisulu ex...

FILE - US President Barack Obama presents a 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Desmond Tutu, widely regarded as "South Africa's moral conscience," ...

FILE - Former Truth And Reconciliation Commissioner (TRC) Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu gestures, during a public debate on the legacy of ...

FILE - Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu waves as he exits his home in Cape Town, South Africa Monday May 6, 2019. Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel ...

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa is planning a week of services and events to honor Desmond Tutu's life of activism for racial equality and LGBT rights. Tutu, the Anglican Archbishop Emeritus of Cape Town, died Sunday at the age of 90.

___

Monday, Dec. 27:

— Bells ring at noon for 10 minutes at St. George's Cathedral in Cape Town and other churches across South Africa. The bells will ring for 10 minutes each day this week and people are asked to pause and reflect on Tutu's life.

— South African President Cyril Ramaphosa visits Tutu's home in the Milnerton area of Cape Town to pay his respects to Tutu's widow, Leah, and the family.

— Cape Town's landmark Table Mountain, the Cape Town Civic Center and the arch at St. George's Cathedral is being lit up in purple in remembrance of Tutu's bishop's robes. The lights will be on the landmarks each night this week until Tutu is laid to rest.

___

Wednesday, Dec. 29:

— Ecumenical service to be held in Johannesburg, where Tutu had served as the first Black Bishop of Johannesburg in 1985.

— The City of Cape Town to hold an interfaith service for Tutu.

___

Thursday, Dec. 30:

— Interfaith service to be held in the capital, Pretoria, at St. Alban's Cathedral.

— The Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation and the Archbishop Tutu IP Trust will host a gathering in Cape Town.

___

Friday, Dec. 31:

— Tutu's body to lie in state at St. George's Cathedral as members of the public file past his coffin, “which will reflect the simplicity with which he asked to be buried,” Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba said in a statement.

— Tutu's body will stay alone overnight in the cathedral, “a place which he loved,” according to Makgoba.

___

Saturday, Jan. 1:

— Requiem Mass at St. George's Cathedral after which Tutu's body will be cremated and his ashes interred at the cathedral's mausoleum, according to his wishes.

Updated : 2021-12-28 04:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan to set up semiconductor task force for Lithuania
Taiwan to set up semiconductor task force for Lithuania
Vivian Hsu denies affair with Wang Leehom for 3rd time
Vivian Hsu denies affair with Wang Leehom for 3rd time
US academics say Taiwan could destroy TSMC factories to deter Chinese invasion
US academics say Taiwan could destroy TSMC factories to deter Chinese invasion
Frenchman intercepted at Taiwan airport for not paying fine for quarantine breach
Frenchman intercepted at Taiwan airport for not paying fine for quarantine breach
Analyst says Taiwan’s subs will be ‘sitting ducks’ for PLA Navy
Analyst says Taiwan’s subs will be ‘sitting ducks’ for PLA Navy
Taiwan reports 1 local and 23 imported COVID cases
Taiwan reports 1 local and 23 imported COVID cases
Taiwan TV star Jacky Wu's son busted for smoking marijuana
Taiwan TV star Jacky Wu's son busted for smoking marijuana
Canada's Trudeau calls for Western unity against China
Canada's Trudeau calls for Western unity against China
Taiwanese man returns home from quarantine, catches thief red-handed
Taiwanese man returns home from quarantine, catches thief red-handed
Anonymous tourist returns ‘stolen’ stone to Taiwan beach
Anonymous tourist returns ‘stolen’ stone to Taiwan beach
"