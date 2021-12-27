Alexa
English Standings

By Associated Press
2021/12/27 23:02
English Premier League

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 19 15 2 2 50 12 47
Liverpool 18 12 5 1 50 15 41
Chelsea 19 12 5 2 42 13 41
Arsenal 19 11 2 6 32 23 35
Tottenham 16 9 2 5 21 19 29
West Ham 18 8 4 6 30 24 28
Man United 16 8 3 5 26 24 27
Wolverhampton 18 7 4 7 13 14 25
Brighton 17 5 8 4 16 17 23
Leicester 17 6 4 7 30 33 22
Aston Villa 18 7 1 10 24 28 22
Crystal Palace 18 4 8 6 24 27 20
Brentford 17 5 5 7 21 24 20
Southampton 18 4 8 6 19 28 20
Everton 17 5 4 8 21 29 19
Leeds 18 3 7 8 18 36 16
Watford 16 4 1 11 21 31 13
Burnley 15 1 8 6 14 21 11
Newcastle 18 1 7 10 18 41 10
Norwich 18 2 4 12 8 39 10

___

Sunday, Dec. 19

Everton vs. Leicester, 7 a.m. ppd

Newcastle 0, Man City 4

Wolverhampton 0, Chelsea 0

Tottenham 2, Liverpool 2

Sunday, Dec. 26

Liverpool vs. Leeds, 7:30 a.m. ppd

Wolverhampton vs. Watford, 7:30 a.m. ppd

Burnley vs. Everton, 10 a.m. ppd

Man City 6, Leicester 3

Norwich 0, Arsenal 5

Tottenham 3, Crystal Palace 0

West Ham 2, Southampton 3

Aston Villa 1, Chelsea 3

Brighton 2, Brentford 0

Monday, Dec. 27

Newcastle vs. Man United, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton, 7:30 a.m. ppd

Crystal Palace vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Tottenham, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.

Leeds vs. Aston Villa, 12:30 p.m. ppd

Leicester vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Chelsea vs. Brighton, 2:30 p.m.

Brentford vs. Man City, 3:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 30

Everton vs. Newcastle, 2:30 p.m.

Man United vs. Burnley, 3:15 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 1

Arsenal vs. Man City, 7:30 a.m.

Leicester vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Tottenham, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. West Ham, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 2

Brentford vs. Aston Villa, 9 a.m.

Everton vs. Brighton, 9 a.m.

Leeds vs. Burnley, 9 a.m.

Southampton vs. Newcastle, 9 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 3

Man United vs. Wolverhampton, 12:30 p.m.

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Fulham 23 13 6 4 51 19 45
Bournemouth 23 12 7 4 37 20 43
Blackburn 23 12 6 5 41 27 42
West Brom 23 11 8 4 30 17 41
Middlesbrough 24 10 6 8 27 23 36
Huddersfield 24 10 6 8 31 29 36
QPR 21 10 5 6 33 27 35
Stoke 22 10 5 7 26 21 35
Nottingham Forest 24 9 7 8 32 27 34
Coventry 22 9 7 6 29 26 34
Sheffield United 22 9 5 8 29 28 32
Millwall 22 7 9 6 24 24 30
Blackpool 24 8 6 10 25 30 30
Luton Town 22 7 8 7 31 27 29
Preston 22 7 7 8 24 28 28
Swansea 22 7 6 9 26 31 27
Birmingham 23 7 6 10 22 30 27
Bristol City 23 7 6 10 26 35 27
Hull 23 6 5 12 20 28 23
Cardiff 22 6 4 12 25 39 22
Reading 22 8 3 11 27 34 21
Peterborough 23 5 4 14 20 44 19
Barnsley 23 2 8 13 15 34 14
Derby 22 5 10 7 18 21 4

___

Monday, Dec. 20

Fulham 0, Sheffield United 1

Sunday, Dec. 26

Barnsley vs. Stoke, 10 a.m. ppd

Cardiff vs. Coventry, 10 a.m. ppd

Fulham vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m. ppd

Huddersfield 3, Blackpool 2

Hull vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m. ppd

Luton Town vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m. ppd

Middlesbrough 2, Nottingham Forest 0

Millwall vs. Swansea, 10 a.m. ppd

Peterborough vs. Reading, 10 a.m. ppd

Preston vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m. ppd

Monday, Dec. 27

Derby vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Bournemouth, 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Swansea vs. Luton Town, 2 p.m. ppd

Birmingham vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Blackburn vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.

Blackpool vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.

Coventry vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield United vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.

Reading vs. Fulham, 3 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 30

Bournemouth vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.

Bristol City vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.

Stoke vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m.

West Brom vs. Preston, 3 p.m. ppd

Saturday, Jan. 1

Sheffield United vs. Middlesbrough, 7:30 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Jan. 2

Bristol City vs. Millwall, 8 a.m.

Birmingham vs. QPR, 9 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Huddersfield, 9 a.m.

West Brom vs. Cardiff, 9 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 3

Nottingham Forest vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Rotherham 23 14 5 4 43 16 47
Sunderland 23 14 4 5 42 26 46
Wigan 21 14 3 4 40 20 45
Plymouth 24 12 7 5 38 25 43
Wycombe 22 12 6 4 36 26 42
Oxford United 22 11 6 5 36 24 39
Milton Keynes Dons 22 11 5 6 42 29 38
Sheffield Wednesday 22 9 10 3 30 21 37
Portsmouth 22 10 6 6 28 22 36
Accrington Stanley 23 10 3 10 30 39 33
Ipswich 23 7 8 8 38 34 29
Charlton 23 8 5 10 30 28 29
Burton Albion 22 8 4 10 24 28 28
Cheltenham 23 7 7 9 29 42 28
Bolton 22 7 5 10 29 33 26
Cambridge United 23 6 8 9 32 38 26
AFC Wimbledon 20 6 7 7 30 32 25
Shrewsbury 23 7 4 12 25 29 25
Fleetwood Town 23 5 7 11 36 43 22
Lincoln 22 5 7 10 24 31 22
Morecambe 22 5 5 12 29 44 20
Gillingham 22 3 8 11 18 34 17
Doncaster 22 4 4 14 13 39 16
Crewe 22 3 6 13 19 38 15

___

Sunday, Dec. 26

AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton, 10 a.m. ppd

Accrington Stanley 1, Rotherham 0

Bolton vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m. ppd

Cheltenham 0, Plymouth 2

Crewe vs. Wigan, 10 a.m. ppd

Fleetwood Town 0, Shrewsbury 3

Gillingham vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m. ppd

Lincoln 2, Milton Keynes Dons 3

Portsmouth vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m. ppd

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m. ppd

Wycombe vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m. ppd

Monday, Dec. 27

Doncaster 0, Sunderland 3

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Burton Albion vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.

Charlton vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Ipswich vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.

Morecambe vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.

Oxford United vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.

Plymouth vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.

Rotherham vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.

Wigan vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 30

Cambridge United vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Sunderland vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 1

Burton Albion vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Jan. 2

Sunderland vs. Fleetwood Town, 8 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 3

Cambridge United vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Forest Green 20 13 5 2 43 20 44
Northampton 21 12 4 5 29 17 40
Tranmere 22 11 5 6 20 14 38
Sutton United 22 11 3 8 33 27 36
Port Vale 21 10 5 6 35 23 35
Newport County 22 9 7 6 35 29 34
Exeter 21 8 9 4 32 24 33
Swindon 20 9 6 5 29 24 33
Mansfield Town 22 9 5 8 27 28 32
Leyton Orient 22 7 10 5 37 21 31
Harrogate Town 22 8 6 8 35 31 30
Walsall 21 7 7 7 25 24 28
Salford 21 7 6 8 24 21 27
Rochdale 22 6 9 7 30 30 27
Hartlepool 22 8 3 11 24 34 27
Bradford 21 5 11 5 27 25 26
Bristol Rovers 21 7 5 9 27 33 26
Crawley Town 20 7 4 9 23 30 25
Barrow 21 5 7 9 22 26 22
Colchester 20 5 7 8 16 25 22
Carlisle 21 4 7 10 15 29 19
Scunthorpe 22 3 10 9 19 37 19
Stevenage 21 4 7 10 16 34 19
Oldham 22 4 4 14 22 39 16

___

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Forest Green vs. Colchester, 2 p.m. ppd

Sunday, Dec. 26

Carlisle vs. Rochdale, 8 a.m. ppd

Bradford vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m. ppd

Bristol Rovers vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m. ppd

Colchester vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m. ppd

Exeter vs. Swindon, 10 a.m. ppd

Newport County vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m. ppd

Northampton vs. Walsall, 10 a.m. ppd

Oldham 1, Scunthorpe 3

Port Vale vs. Salford, 10 a.m. ppd

Stevenage vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m. ppd

Tranmere 2, Barrow 0

Mansfield Town 3, Hartlepool 2

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Barrow vs. Oldham, 2:45 p.m.

Crawley Town vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.

Forest Green vs. Exeter, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Harrogate Town vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m. ppd

Rochdale vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.

Salford vs. Carlisle, 2:45 p.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m.

Sutton United vs. Colchester, 2:45 p.m.

Swindon

Updated : 2021-12-28 01:05 GMT+08:00

