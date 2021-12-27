|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|19
|15
|2
|2
|50
|12
|47
|Liverpool
|18
|12
|5
|1
|50
|15
|41
|Chelsea
|19
|12
|5
|2
|42
|13
|41
|Arsenal
|19
|11
|2
|6
|32
|23
|35
|Tottenham
|16
|9
|2
|5
|21
|19
|29
|West Ham
|18
|8
|4
|6
|30
|24
|28
|Man United
|16
|8
|3
|5
|26
|24
|27
|Wolverhampton
|18
|7
|4
|7
|13
|14
|25
|Brighton
|17
|5
|8
|4
|16
|17
|23
|Leicester
|17
|6
|4
|7
|30
|33
|22
|Aston Villa
|18
|7
|1
|10
|24
|28
|22
|Crystal Palace
|18
|4
|8
|6
|24
|27
|20
|Brentford
|17
|5
|5
|7
|21
|24
|20
|Southampton
|18
|4
|8
|6
|19
|28
|20
|Everton
|17
|5
|4
|8
|21
|29
|19
|Leeds
|18
|3
|7
|8
|18
|36
|16
|Watford
|16
|4
|1
|11
|21
|31
|13
|Burnley
|15
|1
|8
|6
|14
|21
|11
|Newcastle
|18
|1
|7
|10
|18
|41
|10
|Norwich
|18
|2
|4
|12
|8
|39
|10
___
Everton vs. Leicester, 7 a.m. ppd
Newcastle 0, Man City 4
Wolverhampton 0, Chelsea 0
Tottenham 2, Liverpool 2
Liverpool vs. Leeds, 7:30 a.m. ppd
Wolverhampton vs. Watford, 7:30 a.m. ppd
Burnley vs. Everton, 10 a.m. ppd
Man City 6, Leicester 3
Norwich 0, Arsenal 5
Tottenham 3, Crystal Palace 0
West Ham 2, Southampton 3
Aston Villa 1, Chelsea 3
Brighton 2, Brentford 0
Newcastle vs. Man United, 3 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton, 7:30 a.m. ppd
Crystal Palace vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Tottenham, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. West Ham, 10 a.m.
Leeds vs. Aston Villa, 12:30 p.m. ppd
Leicester vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Brighton, 2:30 p.m.
Brentford vs. Man City, 3:15 p.m.
Everton vs. Newcastle, 2:30 p.m.
Man United vs. Burnley, 3:15 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Man City, 7:30 a.m.
Leicester vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Tottenham, 10 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. West Ham, 12:30 p.m.
Brentford vs. Aston Villa, 9 a.m.
Everton vs. Brighton, 9 a.m.
Leeds vs. Burnley, 9 a.m.
Southampton vs. Newcastle, 9 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.
Man United vs. Wolverhampton, 12:30 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Fulham
|23
|13
|6
|4
|51
|19
|45
|Bournemouth
|23
|12
|7
|4
|37
|20
|43
|Blackburn
|23
|12
|6
|5
|41
|27
|42
|West Brom
|23
|11
|8
|4
|30
|17
|41
|Middlesbrough
|24
|10
|6
|8
|27
|23
|36
|Huddersfield
|24
|10
|6
|8
|31
|29
|36
|QPR
|21
|10
|5
|6
|33
|27
|35
|Stoke
|22
|10
|5
|7
|26
|21
|35
|Nottingham Forest
|24
|9
|7
|8
|32
|27
|34
|Coventry
|22
|9
|7
|6
|29
|26
|34
|Sheffield United
|22
|9
|5
|8
|29
|28
|32
|Millwall
|22
|7
|9
|6
|24
|24
|30
|Blackpool
|24
|8
|6
|10
|25
|30
|30
|Luton Town
|22
|7
|8
|7
|31
|27
|29
|Preston
|22
|7
|7
|8
|24
|28
|28
|Swansea
|22
|7
|6
|9
|26
|31
|27
|Birmingham
|23
|7
|6
|10
|22
|30
|27
|Bristol City
|23
|7
|6
|10
|26
|35
|27
|Hull
|23
|6
|5
|12
|20
|28
|23
|Cardiff
|22
|6
|4
|12
|25
|39
|22
|Reading
|22
|8
|3
|11
|27
|34
|21
|Peterborough
|23
|5
|4
|14
|20
|44
|19
|Barnsley
|23
|2
|8
|13
|15
|34
|14
|Derby
|22
|5
|10
|7
|18
|21
|4
___
Fulham 0, Sheffield United 1
Barnsley vs. Stoke, 10 a.m. ppd
Cardiff vs. Coventry, 10 a.m. ppd
Fulham vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m. ppd
Huddersfield 3, Blackpool 2
Hull vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m. ppd
Luton Town vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m. ppd
Middlesbrough 2, Nottingham Forest 0
Millwall vs. Swansea, 10 a.m. ppd
Peterborough vs. Reading, 10 a.m. ppd
Preston vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m. ppd
Derby vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Bournemouth, 12:30 p.m.
Swansea vs. Luton Town, 2 p.m. ppd
Birmingham vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Blackburn vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.
Coventry vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.
Reading vs. Fulham, 3 p.m.
Bournemouth vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.
Bristol City vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.
Stoke vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m.
West Brom vs. Preston, 3 p.m. ppd
Sheffield United vs. Middlesbrough, 7:30 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Millwall, 8 a.m.
Birmingham vs. QPR, 9 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Huddersfield, 9 a.m.
West Brom vs. Cardiff, 9 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Rotherham
|23
|14
|5
|4
|43
|16
|47
|Sunderland
|23
|14
|4
|5
|42
|26
|46
|Wigan
|21
|14
|3
|4
|40
|20
|45
|Plymouth
|24
|12
|7
|5
|38
|25
|43
|Wycombe
|22
|12
|6
|4
|36
|26
|42
|Oxford United
|22
|11
|6
|5
|36
|24
|39
|Milton Keynes Dons
|22
|11
|5
|6
|42
|29
|38
|Sheffield Wednesday
|22
|9
|10
|3
|30
|21
|37
|Portsmouth
|22
|10
|6
|6
|28
|22
|36
|Accrington Stanley
|23
|10
|3
|10
|30
|39
|33
|Ipswich
|23
|7
|8
|8
|38
|34
|29
|Charlton
|23
|8
|5
|10
|30
|28
|29
|Burton Albion
|22
|8
|4
|10
|24
|28
|28
|Cheltenham
|23
|7
|7
|9
|29
|42
|28
|Bolton
|22
|7
|5
|10
|29
|33
|26
|Cambridge United
|23
|6
|8
|9
|32
|38
|26
|AFC Wimbledon
|20
|6
|7
|7
|30
|32
|25
|Shrewsbury
|23
|7
|4
|12
|25
|29
|25
|Fleetwood Town
|23
|5
|7
|11
|36
|43
|22
|Lincoln
|22
|5
|7
|10
|24
|31
|22
|Morecambe
|22
|5
|5
|12
|29
|44
|20
|Gillingham
|22
|3
|8
|11
|18
|34
|17
|Doncaster
|22
|4
|4
|14
|13
|39
|16
|Crewe
|22
|3
|6
|13
|19
|38
|15
___
AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton, 10 a.m. ppd
Accrington Stanley 1, Rotherham 0
Bolton vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m. ppd
Cheltenham 0, Plymouth 2
Crewe vs. Wigan, 10 a.m. ppd
Fleetwood Town 0, Shrewsbury 3
Gillingham vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m. ppd
Lincoln 2, Milton Keynes Dons 3
Portsmouth vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m. ppd
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m. ppd
Wycombe vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m. ppd
Doncaster 0, Sunderland 3
Burton Albion vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m.
Charlton vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Ipswich vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.
Morecambe vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.
Oxford United vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.
Plymouth vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.
Rotherham vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.
Wigan vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.
Cambridge United vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Sunderland vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.
Burton Albion vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Fleetwood Town, 8 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|20
|13
|5
|2
|43
|20
|44
|Northampton
|21
|12
|4
|5
|29
|17
|40
|Tranmere
|22
|11
|5
|6
|20
|14
|38
|Sutton United
|22
|11
|3
|8
|33
|27
|36
|Port Vale
|21
|10
|5
|6
|35
|23
|35
|Newport County
|22
|9
|7
|6
|35
|29
|34
|Exeter
|21
|8
|9
|4
|32
|24
|33
|Swindon
|20
|9
|6
|5
|29
|24
|33
|Mansfield Town
|22
|9
|5
|8
|27
|28
|32
|Leyton Orient
|22
|7
|10
|5
|37
|21
|31
|Harrogate Town
|22
|8
|6
|8
|35
|31
|30
|Walsall
|21
|7
|7
|7
|25
|24
|28
|Salford
|21
|7
|6
|8
|24
|21
|27
|Rochdale
|22
|6
|9
|7
|30
|30
|27
|Hartlepool
|22
|8
|3
|11
|24
|34
|27
|Bradford
|21
|5
|11
|5
|27
|25
|26
|Bristol Rovers
|21
|7
|5
|9
|27
|33
|26
|Crawley Town
|20
|7
|4
|9
|23
|30
|25
|Barrow
|21
|5
|7
|9
|22
|26
|22
|Colchester
|20
|5
|7
|8
|16
|25
|22
|Carlisle
|21
|4
|7
|10
|15
|29
|19
|Scunthorpe
|22
|3
|10
|9
|19
|37
|19
|Stevenage
|21
|4
|7
|10
|16
|34
|19
|Oldham
|22
|4
|4
|14
|22
|39
|16
___
Forest Green vs. Colchester, 2 p.m. ppd
Carlisle vs. Rochdale, 8 a.m. ppd
Bradford vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Bristol Rovers vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m. ppd
Colchester vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m. ppd
Exeter vs. Swindon, 10 a.m. ppd
Newport County vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m. ppd
Northampton vs. Walsall, 10 a.m. ppd
Oldham 1, Scunthorpe 3
Port Vale vs. Salford, 10 a.m. ppd
Stevenage vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Tranmere 2, Barrow 0
Mansfield Town 3, Hartlepool 2
Barrow vs. Oldham, 2:45 p.m.
Crawley Town vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.
Forest Green vs. Exeter, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Harrogate Town vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Rochdale vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.
Salford vs. Carlisle, 2:45 p.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m.
Sutton United vs. Colchester, 2:45 p.m.
Swindon