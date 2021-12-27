Alexa
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/12/27 23:09
Through Monday, Dec. 27, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 29 17 32 49 6 25 5 0 1 109 15.6
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 29 23 26 49 9 20 13 1 6 98 23.5
Alex Ovechkin Washington 31 22 25 47 18 6 5 1 2 145 15.2
Nazem Kadri Colorado 24 11 27 38 7 30 5 0 1 75 14.7
Kirill Kaprizov Minnesota 30 12 24 36 11 10 1 0 2 105 11.4
Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay 29 14 21 35 6 8 6 0 3 78 17.9
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 29 9 24 33 5 14 2 0 3 72 12.5
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 29 10 23 33 7 22 1 1 2 75 13.3
Auston Matthews Toronto 27 20 13 33 3 6 8 0 4 121 16.5
J.T. Miller Vancouver 31 10 22 32 1 16 4 0 1 80 12.5
John Tavares Toronto 29 13 19 32 4 12 5 0 1 95 13.7
Sebastian Aho Carolina 26 15 17 32 12 12 6 0 1 85 17.6
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 30 18 14 32 -2 2 2 0 2 126 14.3
Adam Fox N.Y. Rangers 30 5 26 31 7 14 0 1 1 58 8.6
Victor Hedman Tampa Bay 30 7 24 31 13 20 2 0 2 77 9.1
Chandler Stephenson Vegas 31 9 22 31 10 10 0 1 1 50 18.0
William Nylander Toronto 30 13 18 31 1 6 5 0 4 109 11.9
Johnny Gaudreau Calgary 28 10 20 30 16 6 1 0 3 92 10.9
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 24 14 16 30 11 16 7 0 0 81 17.3
Troy Terry Anaheim 31 18 12 30 3 12 5 0 4 74 24.3

Updated : 2021-12-28 01:05 GMT+08:00

