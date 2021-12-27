Alexa
SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/12/27 23:09
All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 21 19 1 1 0 41 84 42
Quad City 22 15 2 2 3 35 79 52
Knoxville 20 15 3 0 2 32 79 44
Fayetteville 21 14 6 1 0 29 66 51
Pensacola 21 11 7 3 0 25 66 58
Peoria 17 10 3 1 3 24 55 38
Roanoke 19 9 5 2 3 24 56 48
Evansville 20 11 9 0 0 22 50 49
Birmingham 23 3 16 4 0 10 47 91
Macon 22 3 18 0 1 7 36 93
Vermilion County 18 2 14 2 0 6 31 83

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Knoxville 3, Roanoke 2

Peoria 6, Vermilion County 1

Huntsville 3, Macon 1

Pensacola 3, Birmingham 1

Quad City at Evansville, ppd

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

