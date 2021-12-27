Location Based Services Market 2021 Share, Scope, Stake, Trends, Industry Size, Sales & Revenue, Growth, Opportunities and Demand with Competitive Landscape | by Report Ocean

Location-based service (LBS) is delivery of specific services to users on the basis of location of mobile or wireless devices. Location-based services are used to locate persons, objects, track vehicle movements, navigation, logistics, and inventory management. Upsurge in penetration of wireless devices such as tablets, smartphones, and handheld devices has boosted the adoption of social networking platforms, and provided new avenues for location-based marketing & advertising.

Moreover, rise in demand for active check-in apps, and use of business intelligence in fraud management & secure authentication has fueled the growth of location-based services market. However, increased prices of real-time based LBS components, and personal data security are the major factors hindering the growth of global location-based services industry. Increasing application areas along with technological advancements in cloud computing, global navigation satellite system (GNSS), GPS, wireless technologies, advanced motion & temperature sensors, unmanned vehicles, high precision cameras, and others is expected to provide numerous growth opportunities for the location-based services market.

Rapid adoption of Wi-Fi and WLAN networks in hospitals and public places is expected to drive the location-based services market during the forecast period. Furthermore, owing to advancements in technology and increase in consumer demand, leading market players have developed various LBS-enabled products and adopted various strategies to sustain the intense competition in the global location-based services market. Product launch is one of the most prominent strategies adopted by market players in the global location-based services industry.

For instance, in 2016, AT&T launched AT&T Fleet Complete, which is a GPS-based fleet for asset and mobile workforce solution. In addition, Retale, a location-based mobile advertising platform, announced the introduction of RetaleBot, which uses location based information to offer coupons to users through Facebook Messenger.

The global location-based services market is segmented into components, applications, technologies, end users, and regions. The components of location-based services market are segmented into hardware, software, and services. The services are subsegmented into consulting services, managed services, system integration services, and others services. The applications of location based services are segmented into location-based advertising, business intelligence & analytics, social networking, and entertainment (location-based gaming and augmented reality), mapping & navigation, local search & information, and others.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into GPS, assisted GPS, enhanced GPS, enhanced observed time difference, observed time difference, cell ID, Wi-Fi, and others. The end users of the market are segmented into media & entertainment, retail, transportation, government & defense, healthcare, and others. The others segment includes oil and gas, education, and BFSI. The market is analyzed based on four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is subsegmented into U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Europe is segmented into UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific covers China, Japan, India, Singapore, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific. The study on LAMEA region includes Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

The report includes a comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the location-based services industry, which include Cisco Systems, Inc., Google Inc., Alcatel-Lucent SA, AT&T Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Ltd., Qualcomm Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Apple, Inc., and Bharti Airtel, LTD.

KEY BENEFITS

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global LBS market to identify the potential investment pockets.

It outlines the current trends and future scenario of the global location-based services market size for the period of 2016 to 2020 to understand the prevailing opportunities and investment pockets.

The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their detailed impact analyses have been elucidated.

Porter’s Five Forces model analysis illustrates the impact of factors such as threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, strength of the buyers, and strength of suppliers on the market growth.

Value chain analysis provides a clear understanding on the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

The location-based services market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, application, end user, and geography.

Location-based Services Market, by Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Consulting Services

Managed Services

System Integration Services

Others (Deployment, Application, and Maintenance Services)

Location-based Services Market, by Technology

Assisted GPS (A-GPS)

GPS

Enhanced GPS (E-GPS)

Enhanced Observed Time Difference (E-OTD)

Observed Time Difference (OTD)

Cell ID

Wi-Fi

Others (Bluetooth, Enhanced cell ID, and Geofencing)

Location-based Services Market, by Application

Location-based Advertising

Business Intelligence & Analytics

Social Networking & Entertainment

Mapping & Navigation

Local Search & Information

Others (Disaster Management, and Emergency Support)

Location-based Services Market, by End User

Transportation

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Healthcare

Government & Defense

Others (Education, BFSI, and Oil & Gas)

Location-based Services Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Multi-Cloud Management Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

