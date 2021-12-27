Artificial Intelligence Market 2021 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape | by Report Ocean

Artificial Intelligence Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Artificial Intelligence Market by region.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been one of the most progressive technologies since its introduction in the 1950s. AI has characteristics that are similar to humans such as language understanding, reasoning, learning, problem-solving, and more.

Manufacturers have experienced enormous underlying intellectual challenges in the development and revision of this technology. However, it is anticipated to be a core for the next-gen software technologies as companies such as Google, IBM, Microsoft, and others are actively implementing AI as a crucial part of their technologies.

The artificial intelligence market is primarily driven by improved productivity, varied application areas, and increased customer satisfaction. However, market growth is expected to be hindered due to high upfront investment and lack of skilled workforce.

The artificial intelligence market is segmented by technology, industry vertical, and geography. By technology, it is sub-divided into machine learning, natural language processing, image processing, and speech recognition. By industry verticals, the market is categorized into media & advertising, retail, telecom & IT, healthcare, automotive & transportation, and others (agriculture, law, educational institutions). Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key manufacturers in the artificial intelligence market include Google Inc., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corporation, IPsoft, Rocket Fuel Inc., Qlik Technologies Inc., MicroStrategy, Inc., Brighterion, Inc., 24/7 Customer, Inc., and Next IT Corp.Tekes, IntelliResponse Systems Inc., DeepMind Technologies, United Services Automobile Association, General Electric, Deep Knowledge, Netflix, Jarvis Corp, Rethink Robotics, Affectiva, BT Group, Relevance Cloud, North Face, Nuance Dragon, Apple Inc., Nissan, Maluuba, Bluemessaging, Facebook, Russian Promobot, Baidu, Yamaha Motor Co., Tapiatric, KUKA AG, Accenture, Wipro Ltd., Ramco Systems, Unisys Corporation, and Amtrak.

POTENTIAL BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the world artificial intelligence market, with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends for gaining a stronger coverage in the market.

The report presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2014 to 2022, to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Value chain analysis provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The market is segmented by technology, industry vertical, and geography.

BY TECHNOLOGY

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Image Processing

Speech Recognition

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

Media & Advertising

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Automotive & Transportation

Others (Agriculture, Law, Educational Institutions)

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Multi-Cloud Management Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

