IoT Sensors Market 2021 Demand Analysis, Industry Size-Share Estimation, Top Leading Companies, Future Strategies, Growth Statistics, Revenue and Forecast to 2030 | CAGR of ~27.9%

IoT sensors market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the IoT sensors market by region.
The global IoT sensors market was valued at ~12.32 billion in 2020. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of ~27.9% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.
Sensors are a key ingredient in creating IoT solutions. Humans and machines can discern a signal that is generated by sensors when they detect external information. Sensors on the Internet of Things enable data to be collected in nearly any scenario, making them useful for medical care, nursing care, industrial, logistics, transportation, agriculture, disaster prevention, tourism, and regional businesses.
Sensors are still being used in an expanding number of fields, and the market for sensors is still expanding. There are applications for IoT sensors in almost every industry sector, but industrial sensors are used the most followed by automotive, agriculture, and healthcare.
Factors Affecting the Global IoT Sensors Market
One of the major factors driving the IoT sensors market size is an increasing need for sensors for IoT applications, the high demand for connected and wearable devices, and the demand for industrial and automotive sectors for IoT sensors.
One of the main restraints to the IoT sensors market growth is privacy and security concerns.
IoT sensors are expected to expand a great deal during the forecast period, due to the surge in demand for them in the development of smart cities.
Covid-19 Impact on the Global IoT Sensors Market
The effects of COVID-19 are both evident on consumers and the economy. To contain the Covid-19 spread, manufacturing hubs have been temporarily operating at low efficiency. The shortage of materials, components, and finished goods has negatively impacted the supply chain of the market. IoT sensors companies are expected to face financial disruptions due to a lack of continuity of operations that has brought significant negative effects on shareholder returns and revenues.
The effects of Covid-19 on the manufacturing industry have had a significant impact on the global economy. China is the biggest importer of semiconductors and electronic components. There has been an increase in prices for semiconductor components, due to the shutdown of manufacturing facilities that had caused a shortage of supplies. There has been a significant impact on global supply chains due to component and material shortages. As well, the global economy is hindered by the reduction of capital budgets and delays for a variety of planned projects.
Covid-19 has had a positive and negative impact on major companies worldwide by disrupting production cycles and supply chains. The pandemic situation will likely improve as vaccines are made available across the globe, and better controls are implemented, particularly in North America and Europe. IoT sensors are recovering as a result.
Regional Analysis: The Global IoT Sensors Market
North America is expected to capture the largest share of the IoT Sensor Market. Asia- Pacific, on the other hand, is poised to grow at the fastest rate in developing and growing IoT-related products or markets. Due to the region’s growing demand for IoT sensors and technological advancements, North America will hold the largest market share.
Additionally, raw materials are supplied largely by nations in Asia-Pacific, while countries such as South Korea and China are technically advanced. Therefore, IoT sensor growth will be high.
Key Players: The Global IoT Market
The prominent players in the global IoT market are:
OMRON Corporation
Honeywell
TE Connectivity
STMicroelectronics
Texas Instruments
NXP Semiconductor
Infineon Technologies
Siemens
General Electric
Murata Manufacturing Co.
Other Prominent Player
Aim of the Report: The Global IoT Market
The global IoT market is segmented based on End Use, Network Technology, Type, and Region.
Segmentation based on End Use
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Industrial
Healthcare
Food & Beverage
Aerospace & Defense
Transportation
Agriculture
Others
Segmentation based on Network Technology
Wired
Wireless
Wi-Fi
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Smart
Bluetooth Smart/Ant+
Bluetooth 5
Zigbee
Z-Wave
NFC
RFID
Others
Segmentation based on Type
Image Sensor
Accelerometer Sensor
Proximity Sensor
Pressure Sensor
Humidity Sensor
Temperature Sensor
Level Sensor
Gas Sensor
Optical Sensor
Gyroscope Sensor
Other
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
What is the goal of the report?
• The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.
• During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.
• The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.
• The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance
