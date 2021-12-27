Managed Security Services Market Industry Price Trend, Size Estimation, Industry Outlook, Business Growth, Report Latest Research, Business Analysis | by Report Ocean

Managed Security Services (MSS) refers to the remote monitoring and management of IT security functions by third-party service providers in order to effectively protect the sensitive data of the organizations. The task of information security is becoming more complex with the growth of the business in terms of size and structure, and utilization of mobile devices, social media, cloud services and big data.

Rising number of security attacks and malicious practices by organized cyber criminals have been creating concerns among of all sectors of businesses. Additionally, increased complexities in network infrastructure and lack of capital and skilled IT professionals are proving to be major hindrances in data security management.

In such scenario, the outsourcing of security task to managed security service providers has emerged as a lucrative option for the organizations. Managed security services may either be delivered by setting up necessary security infrastructure on-site in the organization, or completely controlled by the service provider from remote location.

The trend of BYOD adoption at workplaces to improve the productivity by allowing the employee to access corporate data via personal devices has been rising, thereby increasing the need for data security. Lack of capital resources and skilled IT staff has been diverting organizations from in-house security management.

Additionally, compliance requirements for data security are stimulating the organizations to outsource the data security tasks. However, reluctance to share sensitive data and varying customer demands regarding security package are the major challenges for the market. Further, the growing awareness and concerns about data breaches would create the opportunities for MSSPs in the future.

The global managed security services market is segmented on the basis of deployment mode, organization size, application, verticals and geography. Application segment include managed IPS/IDS, Distributed Denial of Services (DDoS), Unified threat management (UTM), firewall management, and endpoint security. Deployment mode includes cloud-based and on-premise or customer-premise equipment deployment mode.

The organizations are divided into small- and medium-sized businesses and large businesses. Verticals segment includes BFSI, telecom and IT, retail, healthcare, manufacturing sectors and other.

Key players in MSS market include IBM, HP, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell SecureWorks, AT&T, Computer Science Corp., Symantec Corp., Fortinet Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. and BT Group.

KEY BENEFITS

This study provides an in-depth analysis of MSS market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints and opportunities with impact analysis

Porter’s five forces analysis and a SWOT analysis of the key market players are provided to illustrate the business strategies adopted by them

The value chain analysis of the industry provides a clear view of key intermediaries involved and elaborates their roles and value addition at every stage in the chain

The quantitative analysis of the market through 2013-2020 is provided to elaborate the market potential

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Key Market Segments:

The market is segmented on the basis of deployment mode, organization size, application, verticals and geography.

By Deployment Mode:

Hosted or cloud-based MSS

On-premise or customer-premise equipment (CPE) MSS

By Organization Size:

Small- and Medium-sized businesses

Large businesses

By Applications:

Managed IPS and IDS

Distributed Denial of Services (DDoS)

Unified threat management (UTM)

Secured information and event management (SIEM)

Firewall management

Endpoint Security

Others

By Verticals:

Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Telecom & IT

Others

By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA)

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Multi-Cloud Management Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

