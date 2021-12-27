Wafer Level Packaging Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide: 2021 Market Key Dynamics, Recent and Future Demand, Trends, Share | by Report ocean

Wafer level packaging (WLP) is a technology of packaging an integrated circuit where most or all of the packaging process steps are carried out at the wafer level in contrast to the conventional chip scale packaging and wire bonding. The advancements in wafer level packaging deliver highly efficient and reliable electrical interconnect solutions for electronic products. The market holds a great potential in electronics and IT & telecommunication industries. The leading electronic companies like Samsung, Intel and Apple incorporate these packages in their products.

For instance, Apple is going to incorporate wafer level fan-out package for their next generation-iPhone 7. Therefore, the increased adoption of advance packaging technology in portable electronics is expected to propel the demand of wafer level packaging in the years to come.

Roadmap for advancements in packaging technology

Wafer level packaging is a cost-effective technology with technological improvements such as lower form factor, smaller thickness, lower pitches, high density of I/O counts, lower power consumption, and higher package density, which makes it an excellent packaging technology for high end electronic gadgets. It is extensively used in portable electronic devices as it enhances the performance and durability of the device, for instance, iPhone 5 has at least 11 different WLPs, the Samsung Galaxy S3 has 6 WLPs and the HTC One X has 7. Continuous research & development activities to develop innovative and improved packaging technology, are in progress which will lead to the growth of the market.

The growing demand of wafer level packaging technology in industries such as electronics, IT & telecommunication and automotive among others would help in the growth of the wafer level packaging market. WLP enables high functionality with least cost when dealing with complex integrated circuits (IC) with a high number of input/output connections to the outside world. However, strong transmission of mechanical stress between package & board as compared to other package technologies and difficulty in repair due to restricted visual inspection hinders the growth of the market.

Wafer level packaging market is driven by trending Internet of Things (IoT), technological superiority over traditional packaging techniques and impending need of circuit miniaturization in microelectronic devices. In addition, encapsulation being a challenge for fan-out wafer level packaging and high initial investment, functions as key constraints to the market.

The market is segmented on the basis of integration type, packaging technology, bumping technology, industry vertical, and geography. Based on integration type, it is divided into fan-in WLP and fan-out WLP. The market by packaging technology comprises 3D TSV WLP, 2.5D TSV WLP, WLCSP, Nano WLP and others. Based on bumping technology, it is segmented into copper pillar, solder bumping, gold bumping, and others. The market by industry vertical comprises of electronics, IT & telecommunication, industrial, automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and others. Further, the market is analyzed on the basis of regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players profiled in this report are Amkor Technology Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co. Ltd., Deca Technologies, Qualcomm Inc., Toshiba Corp., Tokyo Electron Ltd., Applied Materials, Inc., ASML Holding NV, and Lam Research Corp. among others.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The market is segmented on the basis of integration type, packaging technology, bumping technology, industry vertical, and geography.

BY INTEGRATION TYPE

Fan-in WLP

Fan-out WLP

BY PACKAGING TECHNOLOGY

3D TSV WLP

2.5D TSV WLP

WLCSP

Nano WLP

Others ( 2D TSV WLP and Compliant WLP)

BY BUMPING TECHNOLOGY

Copper Pillar

Solder Bumping

Gold Bumping

Others (Aluminum & Conductive Polymer Bumping)

BY INDUSTRY

Electronics

IT & Telecommunication

Industrial

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Others (Media & Entertainment and Non-Conventional Energy Resources)

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Netherland

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

