Wireless Audio Devices Market 2021 Share, Scope, Stake, Trends, Industry Size, Sales & Revenue, Growth, Opportunities and Demand with Competitive

Wireless Audio Devices Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Wireless Audio Devices Market by region.

Wireless audio devices are electronic devices that use wireless technology to stream audio. These devices include wireless headphones, microphones, speakers, sound bars, and audio systems, among others. Wireless audio devices are mostly used for entertainment and communication purposes in personal and professional applications. Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, AirPlay, Sonos, and SKAA are some of the popular technologies used for wireless streaming of A/V signals. Wireless audio devices offer numerous advantages over wired devices such as portability, convenience, cost-effectiveness, efficiency, and flexibility.

The adoption of wireless audio devices has increased in the recent years, owing to features such as ease of access, remote operability, and efficient data exchange. Factors such as growth of consumer electronics market, technological advancements in digital platforms for wireless audio transmission, such as Sonos, SKAA, and others, untapped emerging markets, and high disposable income are expected to supplement the market growth. Improved user experience through cloud-based solutions for online music streaming has created ample opportunities for the market growth. However, stringent regulations regarding permissible frequency range of audio devices along with harmful effects on hearing ability of users due to excessive use of these devices hamper the market growth.

The wireless audio devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, application, and geography. The product type segment includes wireless headsets & microphones, wireless speaker systems, sound bars, and others (radio tuner, power amplifier, and A/V controller). The technologies used for wireless streaming are Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, AirPlay, and others (SKAA, Sonos).

Wireless audio devices have been increasingly adopted across different verticals including commercial, consumer, automotive, and others (defense and security). The wireless audio devices market is analyzed on the basis of geography, which includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region among others, owing to high adoption of wireless audio devices in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

The key players profiled in the report include Apple, Inc., Bose Corporation, Harman International Industries, Incorporated, Sony Corporation, Shure Incorporated, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sonos, Inc., VIZIO, Inc., VOXX International Corporation, and Sennheiser Electronic GMBH & Co. KG.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the wireless audio devices market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.

Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.

The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.

The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2014-2022 has been provided to elaborate the market potential.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

The market is segmented based on product, technology, application, and geography.

BY PRODUCT

Wireless Headsets & Microphones

Wireless Speaker Systems

Sound Bars

Others (Radio Tuner, Power Amplifier, A/V Controller)

BY TECHNOLOGY

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

Airplay

Others (Sonos, SKAA)

BY APPLICATION

Commercial

Consumer

Automotive

Others (Defense and Security)

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Africa

Rest of LAMEA

