Sensor Market CAGR of 11.3% 2021 Overview by Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Research Report Analysis by Report ocean

Sensor Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Sensor Market by region.

Global sensor market is expected to reach $241 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2016 to 2022. Sensor is a device that detects events or changes in its environment and then provides the corresponding output. It senses physical input such as light, heat, motion, moisture, pressure, or any other entity, and responds by producing an output on a display or transmits the information in electronic form for further processing. It detects its major applications in flood & water level monitoring system, environmental monitoring, traffic monitoring & controlling, energy saving in artificial lighting, remote system monitoring & equipment fault diagnostics, and precision agriculture & animal tracking among many more.

World sensor market is accelerated by the growing trend of real-time monitoring applications, advancements in consumer electronics, growing market of building automation, and increasing trend of Internet of Things (IoT). However, the growth in the market is affected by the high development cost of sensors. Immense growth in the automotive sector is expected to thrive the demand for sensors in the near future.

Recent advances in ubiquitous computing, miniature devices as well as mobile, have nurtured a vivid growth of wearable technologies. Wearable biosensors systems are an emerging trend and are expected to be revolutionary in many application areas, ranging from cardiovascular monitoring to battle field monitoring and sports medicine.

Furthermore, infrastructure systems such as smart grid, smart homes, smart water networks, and intelligent transportation connect our world through the concept of IoT, where there is extensive use of sensors. The entire physical infrastructure is closely coupled with information and communication technologies, where intelligent monitoring and management can be achieved via the usage of networked embedded devices having sensors.

The world sensor market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, industry vertical, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into radar sensor, optical sensor, biosensors, touch sensor, image sensor, pressure sensor, temperature sensor, proximity sensor and displacement sensor, level sensor, motion and position sensor, humidity sensor, accelerometer and speed sensor, and others.

On the basis of technology, the market comprises complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS), microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), nanoelectromechanical systems (NEMS), and others. Furthermore, the market is categorized on the basis of industry vertical, which includes consumer electronics, IT & telecommunication, industrial, automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and others. The market is analyzed on the basis of four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players profiled in this report are STMicroelectronics N.V., NXP semiconductors N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Atmel Corporation, Texas instruments Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Johnson controls international PLC, Sony Corporation, and Honeywell International, Inc. among others.

POTENTIAL BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the world sensor market and provides current and future trends to identify lucrative investment pockets.

This report identifies the key drivers, opportunities, and restraints that shape the market and provide an impact analysis from 2014 to 2022.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers that participate in this market. It is estimated to further provide a competitive advantage to stakeholders to make profitable business decisions; thereby, helping them to strengthen their supplier and buyer networks.

Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and highlight the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

Market estimation of geographical segments is derived from the current scenario and expected trends.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, industry vertical, and geography.

BY TYPE

Radar Sensor

Optical Sensor

Biosensors

Touch Sensor

Image Sensor

Pressure Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Proximity Sensor and Displacement Sensor

Level Sensor

Motion and Position Sensor

Humidity Sensor

Accelerometer and Speed Sensor

Others (Chemical Sensor, Force Sensor, Electric & Magnetic Sensor, Gesture Sensor, Photoelectric Sensor, and Ultrasonic Sensor)

BY TECHNOLOGY

CMOS

MEMS

NEMS

Others (Optical Spectroscopy, Microsystem Technology, Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC), and Hybrid Sensor)

BY INDUSTRY

Electronics

IT & Telecommunication

Industrial

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Others (Energy and Media & Entertainment)

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

