Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Security Market 2021-2030 Trend Analysis, Industry Growth Rate, Company Profiles with Strategies, Global Sales and Revenues, Future Demands, Production-Scenario and Supply Forecast | CAGR of 6.5%

The global CBRN security market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the The global CBRN security market by region.

The global CBRN security market was valued at ~ $16,700 million in 2020. The global CBRN security market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of ~5.5% during the forecast period from 2021-2027. In geographical terms, North America was the highest revenue contributor and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5%. Also, Asia-Pacific will grow significantly at a CAGR of 6.5%.

CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear) security instruments are designed to meet the requirements of armed and civil security forces, with a registered composition and system for detection and identification of chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear agents. Further, protecting against contamination, avoiding it, and mitigating it are also integral components of defense. Incidents differ from hazardous material occurrences in both degrees of whether or not they are considered mass losses. However, planned incidents are when hazardous materials are released into the environment intentionally with the intent of terrorism.

Factors Affecting the Global Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear Security Market

Security is a key driving force of the global CBRN market due to the alarming increase in terrorism activities, changing global politics, and technological advancements in weapons & ammunition.

Globally, governments are committing funds and planning for CBRN security, which is expected to drive market growth.

A high cost associated with CBRN security products and services restrains the market’s growth.

The expansion of the global market is primarily dependent on the modernization of defense. Additionally, the market players are expected to reap remunerative opportunities through contracts and agreements with law enforcement agencies and military forces.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis on the Global Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Security Market

CBRN security market experienced a negative performance in 2020 due to restrictions stemming from the Covid-19 crisis and disruptions in supply chains. The global CBRN security market has also been negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, given the increased commute restrictions, tight defense & security budgets, and forecast weak financial performance of players in 2020. Additionally, the Covid-19 pandemic has clearly highlighted the importance of enhanced preparedness for upcoming CBRN threats, whether accidentally, naturally, or maliciously occurring.

Regional Analysis of the Global Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Security Market

By region, Asia Pacific dominated the CBRN market, followed by America and Europe. CBRN security will also increase in North American regions with terrorist attacks increasing as well as medical devices using radiopharmaceuticals for treatment. The demand for CBRN security is also expected to increase in countries such as India, China, France, and Germany in the coming years. The growth among the Asian Pacific regions is expected to be driven by increased defense budgets that include the adoption of ABRN security systems. However, CBRN security is poised to grow due to the growing demand in countries like India, China, and Brazil.

Key Market Players in the Global Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Security Market

Leading players in the Global CBRN Security Market include:

Blucher GMBH

Bruker Corporation

Argon Electronics (UK) Ltd.

Thales Group

Avon Rubber PLC.

BioFire Defense, LLC

FLIR Systems, Inc.

AirBoss of America Corp

HDT Global

MSA Safety Incorporated

Among Others

Market Segmentation of the Global Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear Security Market

The global CBRN Security market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application, Function, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Chemical Security

Biological Security

Radiological Security

Nuclear Security

Segmentation based on Function

Decontamination

Protection

Detection

Simulation

Segmentation based on Application

Military

Law Enforcement

Segmentation Based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

