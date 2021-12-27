HB-LED Market CAGR of 10% 2021 Share, Scope, Stake, Trends, Industry Size, Sales & Revenue, Growth, Opportunities and Demand with Competitive Landscape and Analysis Research Report | by Report ocean

HB-LED market would reach $29 billion by 2022 from $15 billion in 2015; growing at a CAGR of 10% from 2016 to 2022. High-brightness LEDs (HB-LEDs) are semiconductor-based advanced LEDs with higher luminosity. It is a cost effective solution for all lighting as well as other application purposes such as backlighting in large screen displays, non-backlight displays (OLED), and others.

Hence, HB-LED is expected to take over the conventional lights, CFL and CCFL lighting market due to advanced features. In addition, these are popularly utilized in sign & signals, TVs, and mobiles as they are available in various sizes and can be mounted in any circuit.

HB-LED is rapidly gaining significance in mobile electronics owing to its benefits such as longer life span, dimmability, and reduced cost of LED components. Moreover, there is a swift rise in display and large screen backlighting market, which further drives the market growth. However, high initial cost and excessive usage of HB-LED in high temperatures may cause breakdown, as its performance is highly dependent on ambient temperature. Moreover, rise in regulatory concerns regarding energy-saving and increasing green construction are expected to provide ample opportunities for growth.

The HB-LED market is segmented based on application and geography. The application segment is categorized into automotive application, general lighting, backlighting, mobile, signals & signage, and others. Based on geography, the HB-LED market is studied across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Major companies profiled in the report include Epistar Corp, Cree, Inc., Philips Lumileds, Moritex Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Seoul semiconductor, Osram Opto Semiconductor, American Bright Optoelectronics Corps, Nichia Corporation, and Toyoda Gosei.

POTENTIAL BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

Comprehensive analysis of the current trends and future estimations in the global HB-LED market are discussed.

The report provides a competitive scenario of the market with growth trends, structure, driving factors, scope, opportunities, and challenges.

A detailed analysis of the key segments provide insights on the market dynamics.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers and suppliers and threat of substitutes and new entrants, elucidating the competitive structure of the market.

Value chain analysis provides key inputs on the role of stakeholders involved at various stages.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global HB-LED market is segmented by application and geography.

BY APPLICATION

Automotive Application

General Lighting

Backlighting

Mobile

Signals and Signage

Others

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report –

