Smartphone Screen Protector Market 2021, Size, Future Trends, Emerging Technologies, Global Regions with Industry Share Analysis, , Gross Margin, Regional Demand and Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean publicizes a new report on the smartphone screen protector market. The smartphone screen protector market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restrains, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the smartphone screen protector market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the smartphone screen protector market both globally and regionally.

The smartphone screen protector market was valued at USD 19,030.9 million in 2017 and is projected to register a growth rate of 9.92% to reach USD 37,380.2 million by the end of the forecast period.

The smartphone screen protector is a sheet made up of plastic which protect the smartphone screen from scratches and other damages which would otherwise require huge costs for repairs. The smartphone protectors ensure no clarity loss of screens for the smartphone users. Various materials such as tempered glass, PET, and others are used to produce smartphone screen protector.

The global smartphone screen protector market was valued at USD 19,030.9 million in 2017 and is projected to register a growth rate of 9.92% to reach USD 37,380.2 million by the end of the forecast period. The increasing concern regarding the safety of high-end smartphones and rising smartphone sales is one of the major driver of the smartohone sceen protector market.

Apart from these factors, growing urbanization, increasing disposable income, and rising low-cost production in India and China are projected to trigger the growth of the global smartphone screen protector market. Technological advancements in product developmnet such as rising popularity of 3D technology, which helps in enhances user experience is expecetd to offer lucrative opportunities to the smartphone screen protector manufacturers in the coming years.

However, the growing unorganized mobile phone sector is hampering the growth of the smartphone screen protector market.

Regional Analysis

Regionally, the smartphone screen protector market is spanned across five regions namely Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading smartphone screen protector market in 2017 and accounted for 47% of the market share, majorly driven by the high production and sales of smartphones and laptops owing to the high disposable income and the changing lifestyle trend of the consumers. China, Japan, India, and Southeast ASEAN countries are some of the major contributors to this market.

Europe accounted for around 20% of the overall market share and was valued at USD 3890.9 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 7079.2 million with a growth rate of 8.75% during the assessment period.

Segmentation

On the basis of material type, the market is bifurcated into glass, polyethylene terephthalate, and thermoplastic polyurethane. Among these, glass material type accounted for around 72% market share in overall screen protector sales revenue in 2017. Based on the product type, the market is categorized into 2D, 2.5D, 3D, 9H tempered glass. The market is segmented on the basis of the size into 0.21 mm, 0.26 mm, 0.33 mm, and 0.48. Lastly, by application, the market is segmented into smartphones and tablets.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global smartphone screen protector market are ZAGG Inc. (US), AZ Infolink Private Limited (India), AGC (Japan), Corning Incorporated (US), Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan), SCHOTT AG (Germany), Belkin International, Inc. (US), FeYong Digital Technology Limited (China), Shenzhen Yoobao Technology Co., Ltd. (China), and BodyGuardz (US).

Geographic Analysis

The report covers brief analysis of geographical region such as:

> North America

o US

o Canada

> Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Russia

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

> Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America

> Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o Iran

o Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Key Findings

Global Smartphone Screen Protector market was valued at USD 19,030.9 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 37,380.2 million by 2023 expanding with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. Glass material type accounted for the largest type segment and accounted for over 72% of the market share in 2017. Asia-Pacific emerged as the fastest growing market and accounted for around 47% of the market sharein 2017. Asahi Glass Co., Ltd is the leading manufacturer of smartphone screen protector.

