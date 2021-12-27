Hybrid Devices Market CAGR of 25.6% 2021| Overview by Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players by Report ocean

Earlier, desktops and laptops were given utmost importance owing to the presentation of information and other generic features such as accuracy, efficiency, and productivity. However, technological developments in functionalities and mobility of computers have led to the end users switching from traditional to hybrid devices. In 2013, several Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) introduced 2-in-1 devices, also known as hybrids, swivels, or laplets that could be used both as a personal computer (PC) and a tablet.

Hybrid devices are preferred over other devices majorly due to their functionalities such as lightweight nature and ease of use. The world hybrid devices market is projected to generate $30.92 billion from 2014 to 2022 registering a CAGR of 25.6% during the assessment period. Laptop tablet, hybrid models are creating greater opportunities for the industry worldwide.

The world hybrid devices market is segmented on the basis of type, screen size, end user, and geography. Based on type, the market is sub-segmented into convertible devices and detachable devices. In convertible hybrid devices, the keyboard can be rotated, slid, or folded behind or within a chassis. Detachable hybrid devices are those with detachable keyboards that function as lightweight tablet devices.

Based on screen size, the market is divided into three categories: less than 12 inches, 12-15 inches, and greater than 15 inches. Further, the market is segmented based on end users which are sub segmented into personal use, IT & Telecom, and others (retail, healthcare, educational institutions, and government). Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

The key players operating in the market are ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Lenovo, HP Development Company, L.P., Microsoft, Dell Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Samsung Corporation, Acer Inc., Fujitsu Ltd, and LG Corporation.



POTENTIAL BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:



This study presents an analysis of the world hybrid devices market with current and future trends and market share to determine the investment pockets in the market.

The report determines the overall attractiveness and profitable trends of the market.

The report throws light on information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

The report quantitatively analyzes current market and presents a forecast for the years 2014-2022, which highlights the financial appetency of the market.

Porter’s five forces model analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers participating in the market.

Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

HYBRID DEVICES MARKET SEGMENTATION



The market is segmented on the basis of type, screen size, end user and geography as follows:



BY TYPE



Convertible hybrid devices

Detachable hybrid devices



BY SCREEN SIZE



Less than 12 inches

12 inches to 15 inches

Greater than 15 inches



BY END USER



Personal use

IT & Telecom

Others (Retail, Healthcare, Educational Institutions and Government)

BY GEOGRAPHY



North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

The Middle East

Africa

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Multi-Cloud Management Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

