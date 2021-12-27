Voice Over LTE (VoLTE) Market CAGR of 50.1% Share, Size, Future Demand, Global Research, Top Leading player, Emerging | by Report ocean

The decline in revenue of voice calls and SMS necessitated the adoption of a standardized and viable scheme for the provision of faster and uninterrupted voice and SMS services. As the mobile network operators continue with the full-fledged implementation of 4G long-term evolution (LTE) network, the development of voice over LTE (VoLTE) is providing a platform of choice for voice call delivery by network operators.

The scheme of VoLTE was devised owing to the need of a standardized system for voice or data traffic transfer over LTE. The 4G LTE network is the mainstream foundation for the emergence of VoLTE. 4G LTE provides around 20 times faster speed than 3G broadband technology. Moreover, it reduces battery drain rate more efficiently than 3G technology. Despite the deployment of 4G LTE network for data, many service providers still prefer 3G CDMA and GSM platforms for voice calls.

The Voice over Long Term Evolution (VoLTE) market is likely to generate revenue of $34.8 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 50.1% from 2016 to 2022.

VoLTE is a long-term solution for voice calls as it is designed for replacement of conventional mobile voice platforms by easy integration of voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) services, including landline networks. Technologies such as FDD and TDD would open new avenues for the VoLTE sector. Besides this devices including smart phones, dongles and routers would create growth opportunities.

The VoLTE market is emerging with trends such as VoLTE and VoWi-Fi integration. The growing popularity of VoLTE services for video conferencing and file sharing have increased the rate of adoption of VoLTE in enterprises. The data and voice capacity of VoLTE is six times more than 2G GSM and up to three times more than 3G UMTS. Moreover, the bandwidth utilization rate in VoLTE is less owing to the smaller packet headers.

The VoLTE market is segmented on the basis of technology, end user, and geography. The technologies of VoLTE include voice over IP multimedia subsystem (VoIMS), circuit-switched fall back (CSFB), dual radio/simultaneous voice and LTE (SVLTE), voice over LTE via generic access network (VOLGA), and single radio voice call continuity (SRVCC). Geographically, the market is divided across the four regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA, with their further bifurcation into the key countries.

The market comprises key manufacturers such as Alcatel-Lucent S.A., AT&T Inc., KT Corporation, LG Uplus Corp., SK Telecom Co. Ltd., T-Mobile US Inc., Metropcs, Nokia Solutions and Networks, Verizon Wireless, Ericsson, and Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd among others.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

VOICE OVER LTE (VoLTE) MARKET SEGMENTATION

The market is segmented on the basis of technology and geography.

MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY

Voice Over IP Multimedia Subsystem (VoIMS)

Circuit-Switched Fall Back (CSFB)

Dual Radio/Simultaneous Voice and LTE (SVLTE)

Voice Over LTE Via Generic Access Network (VOLGA)

Single Radio Voice Call Continuity (SRVCC)

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

