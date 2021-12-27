Precision Agriculture Market Boosting the Growth 2021 Market Key Dynamics, Recent and Future Demand, Trends, Share Valuation Industry Size| by Report ocean

Precision agriculture also known as site specific crop management (SSCM) and satellite farming is an advanced farming technique that utilizes several technologies such as GPS, GIS and remote sensing to collect crucial field related information, which is further analyzed to support grower’s decisions with regard to crop fertilizing, planting, and harvesting. In addition, sensors are placed throughout the field that measure temperature, nutrition level and humidity of the soil. Therefore, the technology eliminates manual human efforts by automating crucial processes including real-time farm monitoring and information sharing.

Precision agriculture is swiftly gaining popularity among farmers due to the increasing need of optimum production with the given resources. Further, the changing weather patterns due to increasing global warming, have necessitated the adoption of advanced technologies to enhance the productivity and crop yield.

Request Sample PDF of the Report –

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30993

By offering technologies such as real-time farm monitoring, weather forecasting, optimal field requirements and similar others, precision agriculture enables the farmers to increase the yield with minimum human efforts and wastage. Moreover, the technology enables the farmers to manage their resources as well as access real time information through their smartphones, thereby offering greater mobility and ease of operation. However, major restraints of the market are affordability of the technology and lack of awareness about the benefits of precision agriculture among farmers, particularly in the developing countries.

Segmentation Overview

The report also presents a complete analysis of the world precision agriculture market based on technology, component, and geography. GIS, telematics, VRT, GPS, and remote sensing are some of the key technologies covered in the technology segment. Among these, GPS is the most popular technology. The world precision agriculture market is further bifurcated into two key components: hardware and software. Hardware includes sensors, drones, ASS, radar, GPS, and others (display, satellite, and mobiles). Software includes GIS, crop management software, weather tracking and forecasting software, inventory management software, people management software, and financial management software.

The market is further analyzed across four different geographies: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America includes the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, whereas Europe covers U.K., Russia, Germany, Italy, France, and rest of Europe. The countries covered under Asia-Pacific are Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and rest of Asia-Pacific. LAMEA is bifurcated into Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30993

World Precision Agriculture Market Segmentation

Source: AMR Analysis

Based on various technologies used in precision agriculture, GPS is the highest revenue-generating segment owing to its wide application in agriculture equipment to track location and crops when required. However, GIS is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR to attain significant market value by 2022, owing to the increasing adoption of GIS in agriculture to collect, store, and analyze data for farming.

TOP FACTORS IMPACTING WORLD PRECISION AGRICULTURE MARKET

The top impacting factors of the world precision agriculture market are the growing adoption of smartphones, aggrandized use of cloud technology, booming population, technological advancement, lack of awareness, and high initial investment. Some of the factors such as lack of awareness about precision agriculture products and huge investment act as restraints for the market growth.

Get a Free Request Sample Report with Table of Contents:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30993

Growing Adoption of Smartphones

Smartphone adoption has been one of the most prominent factors in the proliferation of the precision agriculture technology. A smartphone acts as a bridge between the end user and advanced agriculture technology equipment. Integration of smartphones with agriculture equipment and field devices delivers easy access to agriculture mobile applications, which allows farmers to monitor their fields remotely. Therefore, it helps the farmers in keeping pace with the rapidly changing demands of the consumers.

Aggrandized use of cloud technology

Cloud is a centralized, virtualized, automated, and shared infrastructure. Cloud allows storage of crop-related information, which can be further accessed by growers using smartphones. Currently, integrated GPS is available in most of the new agriculture equipment; thus, weather conditions can also be sourced from various cloud-based applications and service providers. Therefore, inclusion of cloud technology in precision agriculture is one of the major drivers for the growth of the world precision agriculture market.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30993

Booming population

The high population growth ratio is the major driving factor of the precision agriculture market, which encourages farmers to implement efficient and advanced agriculture techniques to improve crop yield. In addition, as per the recent survey report, around 80% of the world’s population is projected to live in urban areas by 2050, thereby fostering the demand for housing and food. Hence, farmers are increasingly adopting precision agriculture technique owing to its superior benefits, such as prime output in limited resources and improved crop quality.

World Precision Agriculture Market Top Impacting Factors

Source: AMR Analysis

The graph below represents the potential of various precision agriculture technologies that are used for monitoring crops. Currently, GPS leads the world precision agriculture market growth, followed by VRT and GIS. GPS market is primarily driven by factors, such as accurate location tracking, minimal fuel consumption, increased productivity, and lower operational costs.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary@

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30993

Top investment pockets

Source: AMR Analysis

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the world precision agriculture market to elucidate the prominent investment pockets in the market.

KEY BENEFITS

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the world precision agriculture market with current trends and future growth opportunities, challenges, and competitive scenario.

The current market trends are quantitatively analyzed and estimated for the period 2015-2022, which have been provided to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s five forces analysis provides inputs on the potential of buyers and suppliers and highlights the competitive structure of the market, which is likely to enable market players to devise effective growth strategies and facilitate better decision-making.

Value chain analysis provides key inputs on the role of different stakeholders involved at various stages.

SWOT analysis of the key market players highlights the essential strengths and potential opportunities in the market.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30993

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).KEY PLAYERS

Deere & Company

CropMetrics LLC

Trimble Navigation Limited

CropX

AgSmarts Inc

AgSense LLC

AGCO Corporation

Dickey-John Corporation

Monsanto Company

Ag Leader Technology

PRECISION AGRICULTURE MARKET KEY SEGMENTS:

BY TECHNOLOGY

Geographic information system (GIS)

Telematics

Variable rate technology (VRT)

Global positioning system (GPS)

Remote Sensing

BY COMPONENT

Hardware

Sensors

Drones

Automated Steering System

Radar

Global positioning system (GPS)

Others

Software

Geographic information system (GIS)

Crop Management Software

Weather Tracking and Forecasting Software

Inventory Management Software

People Management Software

Financial Management Software

Access Full Report, here:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30993

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report –

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31019

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Multi-Cloud Management Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

Get 20% Off On Various License Types When Buy Now At:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30993

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30993

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/