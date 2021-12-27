India Modular Switch Market 2021 – Industry Demand, Share, Size, Future Trends Plans, Growth Opportunities, Key Players, Application, Demand, Industry Research | by Report ocean

Modular switches are customizable, high-capacity switches that have outpaced traditional switches in terms of design, ease of installation, operational efficiency, and appearance. These switches are available at affordable prices and are equipped with advanced technologies such as Internet connectivity, USB sockets, and childproof shutters, among others. These are safer and convenient to operate as compared to conventional switches.

These switches incorporate two types of components: switches, sockets, & other accessories; and mounting plates for placing the switch. Enhanced safety measures, vibrant colors, advanced technology, smooth operation, and lower costs of maintenance are the characteristics features of modular switches.

Modular switches comply with the government regulations regarding safety in household, commercial, and industrial sectors. These switches are more expensive than non-modular switches, owing to their higher capacity and advanced safety features. The modular switch market is driven by factors such as electrical safety concerns, compliance to safety regulations, and rapid growth of the real estate industry.

The market is segmented on the basis of sales channel, price level, vertical, and region. Based on sales and distribution of modular switches, the market is segmented into direct sales, sales through intermediaries, dual distribution, and reverse channel.

Based on price level, the market is divided into low, medium, high, premium, and luxury levels. The low level subsegment includes modular switches priced $5 and below, whereas modular switches priced $6-$10 are included in the medium level subsegment. The high level subsegment consists of modular switches in the price range of $11-$20, while switches in the price range of $21-$30 are included in the premium level subsegment. The luxury subsegment consists of modular switches in the price range $30 and above.

The market is segmented by vertical into residential, industrial, hospitality, healthcare, retail, IT & telecom, and others (government and educational institutions). The regional segmentation consists of North India, East India, West India, and South India.

The key players operating in the market include Havells India Limited, Legrand Group, Anchor Electricals Pvt. Ltd. (Panasonic Corporation), GM Modular, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Schneider Electric SA, Wipro Lighting, ORPAT Group, ABB Group, and KOLORS.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

Key Market Segments

The market is segmented on the basis of sales channel, price level, vertical, and region.

BY SALES CHANNEL

Direct Sales

Sales Through Intermediaries

Online Sales and Dual Distribution

BY PRICE LEVEL

Low Level ($5 and below)

Medium Level (above $5-$10)

High Level (above $10-$20)

Premium Level (above $20-$30)

Luxury Level (above $30)

BY VERTICAL

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Hospitality

Healthcare Sector

Retail Sector

IT & Telecom Sector

Others (Government, Educational Institutions)

BY REGION

North India

East India

West India

South India

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

