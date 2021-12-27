Data Analytics Outsourcing Market 2021 – Industry Demand, Share, Size, Future Trends Plans, Growth Opportunities, Key Players, Application, Demand, Industry Research | by Report ocean

Data analytics outsourcing denotes outsourcing of data and statistical research, in addition to applying computational resources for effective decision-making and advanced business solutions to third party vendors.

Data analytics tools enable organizations to make better decisions, increase efficiency, reduce operational costs, provide customized offerings and enhance customer services. Several companies prefer using data analytics to analyze large amount of data through various quantitative and qualitative techniques to gain market and customer insights.

There has been a significant increase in the data generated by organizations, owing to greater adoption of mobile devices, social media, and growing development of multimedia content. Aggrandized data generation by organizations across various sectors and decreasing cost of data storage solutions have fostered the growing need for taking successful business decisions based on market analysis and insights.

Most of the organizations are increasingly recognizing the benefits and profitability of applying data analytics, however, lack of in-house skilled resources and expertise is driving them towards outsourcing data analytics. The data analytics outsourcing market is in its nascent stage and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period, owing to the growing awareness about advantages and increased productivity obtained from data analytics outsourcing. However, privacy concerns of confidential data and data security issues restrict the growth of the data analytics outsourcing market. However, increasing investment in social analytics and real-time analytics has provided ample growth opportunities to the market players.

The vendors in the market offer a wide range of data analytics outsourcing services to help consumers in formulating effective business strategies and maximizing profits. In addition, the service providers in the market are acquiring and collaborating with top companies in the market to enhance their offerings in the market and expand their customer base. For instance, in November 2013, Fractal Analytics collaborated with Sequoya, which is a customer management solutions provider.

This partnership is aimed at providing predictive analytics solutions to retailers and consumer packaged goods manufacturers, further driving them towards real-time pricing and promotion decisions. In May 2015, Accenture introduced Accenture Analytics Applications Platform for delivery of actionable insights and data driven decisions. The platform also provides advanced analytics applications catering to needs of specific industries and applications.

Other leading players in the market include Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., ZS Associates, Inc., WIPRO Ltd., Genpact Ltd., Accenture and Capgemini.

The world data analytics outsourcing market is segmented on the basis of type, application, vertical, and geography. Based on the type of data analytics outsourcing, the market is segmented into predictive, descriptive, and prescriptive. The application segment is categorized into sales analytics, marketing analytics, risk & finance analytics, supply chain analytics, and others. Data analytics outsourcing is implemented across domains, such as BFSI, telecom, retail, healthcare, media & entertainment, and others. This report comprises a detailed geographic distribution of the market across North America, Europe, APAC and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS

This report provides an in-depth analysis of data analytics outsourcing market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market

Current and future trends have been outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints and opportunities along with impact analysis

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations during the period of 2015-2020 have been provided to showcase the financial appetency of the market

Porter’s Five Forces Model and SWOT analysis of the industry illustrate the potency of the buyers and suppliers participating in the market

Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

DATA ANALYTICS OUTSOURCING MARKET SEGMENTATION

The market is segmented on the basis of type, application, vertical and geography.

MARKET BY TYPE

Descriptive

Predictive

Prescriptive

MARKET BY APPLICATION

Sales Analytics

Marketing Analytics

Risk & Financial Analytics

Supply Chain Analytics

Others

MARKET BY VERTICAL

BFSI

Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Others

MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

APAC

LAMEA

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the Multi-Cloud Management Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

