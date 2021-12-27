Asia-Pacific Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market CAGR of 29.3% 2021 Share, Scope, Stake, Trends, Industry Size, Sales & Revenue, Growth, Opportunities and Demand with Competitive Landscape | by Report Ocean

Asia-Pacific Cloud IAM Market is expected to garner $574 million by 2020, registering a CAGR of 29.3% during the period 2015-2020. Cloud Identity and access (IAM) management is a business security framework that manages digital identities which ensures secure access to end users across multiple applications.

Cloud IAM is one of the evolving cloud services in cloud security market, exhibiting consistent growth in developed Asia Pacific countries over the years. The significantly increasing cloud adoption amongst enterprises both large and SMEs is the key driving factor.

Additionally, the supplementing factors such as the increasing number of cyber-attacks, growing BYOD and other mobility trends, centralized access management and regulations for data protection & security are driving the growth of this market. Distrust on cloud IAM providers and inadequate awareness of cloud IAM, are some of the major factors limiting the growth of the cloud IAM market.

Several cloud IAM vendors are aiming at developing more secure IAM solutions, customized according to specifications of end consumers at reduced prices, thereby creating numerous opportunities for the market. The prominent companies operating in the Asia-Pacific cloud IAM market have adopted acquisition, agreements, partnerships and product launch as their major growth strategies to gain a significant foothold in the market and expand their product portfolio. In addition, increased focus of prominent cloud services providing companies on emerging economies is driving investments in cloud IAM in Asia-Pacific.

The Asia-Pacific cloud IAM market is segmented based on deployment type, services, industry verticals and country. The cloud IAM services include user provisioning, access management, multi factor authentication, single sign-on, directory services, password management, and governance & compliance management.

Asia-Pacific cloud IAM market is segmented based on different industry verticals, into BFSI, IT and telecommunication, healthcare, media & entertainment, retail, education and others. IT & telecom and BFSI witnessed the highest adoption of Asia-Pacific cloud IAM services over the forecast period (2015-2020). Based on deployment type, the market is further categorized into private cloud, public cloud and hybrid cloud.

Among the three, private cloud dominated the overall Asia-Pacific cloud IAM market owing to enhanced security risks as compared to public cloud and hybrid cloud. The market has been analyzed on the basis of countries which include Japan, Australia, Singapore, South Korea, China and Rest of Asia-Pacific. Some of the

key players operating in the market include IBM Corporation, Fujitsu, Microsoft Corporation, SailPoint Technologies, Inc., EMC Corporation, CA Technologies, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Dell, Inc. and Intel Corporation.

POTENTIAL BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Asia-Pacific cloud IAM market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market

Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market

The report identifies key drivers, opportunities and restraints that shape the market and provide an impact analysis of these factors during the forecast period

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations during the period of 2015-2020 have are provided to highlight the financial appetency of the market

SWOT analysis of key market players highlight essential strengths and potential opportunities in the market

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

CLOUD IDENTITY & ACCESS MANAGEMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION

The market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, services, industry vertical and geography.

MARKET BY SERVICES

User Provisioning

Access Management

Multi Factor Authentication

Single Sign-on

Directory Services

Password Management

Governance & Compliance Management

MARKET BY INDUSTRY VERTICALS

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Education

Retail

Others (Energy, Oil and Gas, Public Sector and Utilities)

MARKET BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

MARKET BY COUNTRY

Japan

Australia

Singapore

South Korea

China

Rest of Asia-Pacific (India, Malaysia and Indonesia)

