Proximity and Displacement Sensor Market 2021 Industry Research, Share, Trend, Global Industry Size, Price, Future Analysis, Regional Outlook to Research Report| by Report ocean

Proximity sensors detect the existence of objects of interest in the vicinity of the sensor. Absolute displacement, as well as relative displacement of objects, can be measured using displacement sensors. The sensors are capable of detecting objects through contact as well as contactless detection and measurement. The growing adoption of factory and process automation across diverse industries has expanded the application areas of proximity and displacement sensors.

The Asia-Pacific market has experienced an increased demand from automobile and electronics manufacturing industries. The sensors find applications in development of efficient smart electronic equipment. The growing demand of energy efficient equipment such as elevators and escalators has significantly accelerated the growth of this market.

The proximity and displacement sensors are further categorized into inductive, capacitive, ultrasonic, photoelectric, magnetic, and LVDT. Inductive sensors are majorly used for detection of metallic objects whereas, photoelectric sensors are used for detection of non-metallic objects in their respective field of operation. Photoelectric sensors are expected to hold the largest market share during the analysis period 2014-2020, owing to their wide applications.

The various applications of proximity and displacement sensor include parking sensor systems, anti-aircraft warfare, ground proximity warning system, conveyor systems, roller coasters, assembly line testing, vibration monitoring systems, mobile devices and others (detection of surface run-out of blades, precision thickness measurement, and disc driving spindle). The maximum revenue share is held by parking sensor system, followed by mobile device and conveyor system.

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into automotive, pulp & paper, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, food & beverages, elevators & escalators and metals & mining. The automobile and manufacturing industries together constitute 50% of the market revenue, owing to high unit cost, and increased demand of proximity and displacement sensors in these end user sectors.

The Asia-Pacific market has been analyzed across various countries including China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and rest of Asia-Pacific countries, which include Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand. China dominated the Asia-Pacific proximity and displacement sensors market with 38% revenue share in 2014 and is forecasted to maintain its position, owing to the high concentration of industrial sectors.

The major vendors in the Asia-Pacific proximity and displacement sensor market include ifm Electronics GmbH, Keyence Corporation, Kaman Corporation, Micron Optics, Inc., SICK Sensor Intelligence, Panasonic Corporation, Omron Corporation, Pepperl+Fuchs, Standex-Meder Electronics Inc., and Turck Inc. These key players consistently launch new products and collaborate with other players in the market for enhancing their offerings in the market and strengthen their market penetration.

POTENTIAL BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of Asia-Pacific proximity and displacement sensor along with current and future market trends

The report provides a comprehensive competitive scenario of the markets, with current and future market growth trends, market structure, driving factors, scope, opportunities and the challenges in the market

Porters Five Forces model is used for analysis of the buyer and supplier potential and for highlighting the competitive structure of the market

Value chain analysis provides key inputs on the role of all stakeholders in the market which would enable market players to devise effective plans and facilitate better decision making

SWOT analysis of key players of market draws out the essential strengths and probable opportunities in the market

APAC PROXIMITY AND DISPLACEMENT SENSORSMARKET KEYSEGMENTS

The APAC Proximity and Displacement Sensors market segmentation is illustrated below:

Market By Type

Inductive Sensors

Photoelectric Sensors

Capacitive Sensors

Ultrasonic Sensors

Magnetic Sensors

LVDT Sensors

Market By Application

Parking Sensor System

Ground Proximity Warning System

Vibration Monitoring System

Anti-aircraft Warfare

Roller Coaster

Conveyor System

Mobile Device

Assembly Line Testing

Other (Detection of surface run-out of blades, precision thickness measurement and disc driving spindle)

Market By End User

Automobile Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food and Beverages industry

Pulp & Paper Industry

Manufacturing industry

Elevators and Escalators

Metals and Mining industry

Market By Country

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific (Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand)

