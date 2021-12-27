Enterprise IoT Market 2021-2030 Analysis by Business Share, Industry Growth Statistics, Prominent Players Strategies, Investment Opportunities, Revenue Expectation, Future Trends | CAGR of around 15%

The global enterprise IoT market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the The global enterprise IoT market by region.

The global enterprise IoT market valued around USD 500 billion in 2020, and the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during the forecast period 2021 to 2027.

The software segment in the enterprise IoT market has the largest market share due to the growing use of cloud-based applications and cloud-based storage. Many companies combine IoT with big data analytics to increase performance and track real-time data. This trend would contribute to the overall growth of the enterprise IoT market.

Factors Impacting the Enterprise IoT Market

Enterprise IoT market growth primarily results from wireless networking technology development and increasing cloud platform adoption and usage. In addition, the emergence of sophisticated data analytics and data processing will boost the market growth.

The smart city initiative addresses the needs of the next generation through enhanced quality of life, digitalization, and improved IoT efficiency to encourage enterprises to implement IoT. The market is growing as connected device costs decline and IoT penetration increases in small businesses. There are numerous opportunities for the global enterprise IoT market as a result of shared security.

Market Dynamics

Due to the rising demand for digitalization and the growing adoption of cloud-based platforms are some key driving factors for the Enterprise IoT Market Growth. Additionally, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and many more technologies reduce costs for easy wireless connectivity for consumers. Therefore, the dramatic shift towards digitalization and demand for cloud-based services is driving the market growth.

In some parts of the world, some restraints, such as the lack of technological awareness, will hinder the overall market growth. As compared to other regions, the developing nations will have a slower growth rate. It is because of the low awareness and technological advancements.

Globally, business enterprises will experience significant growth due to the adoption of IoT devices. Reducing costs will make the work environment better and allow enterprises to gain new customers. In addition, wireless connectivity devices will propel the market’s growth. Patients’ progress can be seen via them in the healthcare sector.

The strong competitive environment among the key players and other industries poses a major challenge for the Enterprise IoT Market growth. Market growth has been improved by developing new products as a result of growing demand.

Impact of Covid-19

COVID-19 has an unparalleled impact on the population and economy of these countries – the pandemic impacts multiple aspects of the IoT market. Several industries have suffered from the shutdown of the Internet of Things, including manufacturing, transportation, and automotive. After the lockdown, the companies would need to implement new strategies to comply with government guidelines. Around the world, industries plan to resume production. Further, digital technology needs to be invested in by businesses and industries.

Regional Analysis

Globally, there are five geographical regions in which enterprise IoT is available: Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, North America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America was the largest market for enterprise IoT in 2020, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. It is due to a well-developed infrastructure in the region that permits the introduction and implementation of modern technology and higher adoption of smart devices. In addition, a high CAGR is forecast for the Asia Pacific region over the forecast period.

Aim of the Report

The report outlines the global enterprise IoT market study based on type, platform, and application.

Segmentation based on the Type

Solution

Data Management

Remote Monitoring

Security

Network Bandwidth Management

Real-Time Streaming Analytics

Services

Professional Services

Consulting

Deployment

Support and Maintenance

Integrated Managed Services

Segmentation based on the Platform

Application Management

Device Management

Network Management

Segmentation based on the Application

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Key Competitors

There are a large number of players in the global enterprise IoT market. The key players operating in the worldwide enterprise IoT market include–

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Google Incorporated

Huawei Technologies

Amazon Web Services Incorporated

Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

Cisco Systems Incorporation

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Verizon Communications

Siemens AG

AT&T Incorporated

SAP SE

What is the goal of the report?

• The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

• During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

• The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

• The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance

